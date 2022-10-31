Twitter reacts to Broncos win versus the Jaguars

The Denver Broncos enter the winning circle today with a win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17 in London. Russell Wilson returned to the lineup today, hitting exactly 60 percent of his passes for 252 yards for one touchdown and one interception.

After weeks of ridicule, the Broncos and Wilson endured enough on Twitter to last a season. Let’s dive in to see if Twitter is kind this time.

Sup, mate?

Russ said it takes what it takes

What Y’all said about 3️⃣… Aye Broncos Country let’s Ride!!!! & we doing High Knees on the plane!!! — Tyrie Cleveland (@Tyrie_1) October 30, 2022

And “let’s ride” isn’t going anywhere

After a two week break, it's back. "Broncos country, Let's Ride!"pic.twitter.com/evDM4bVIln — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022

This is how it’s supposed to be

To go from what happened following the #Broncos loss to the #Colts with KJ Hamler slamming his helmet on the ground after Russ missed him wide open in the end zone, this is a great visual of how much this win meant to the team pic.twitter.com/G6pEHDhV4n — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) October 30, 2022

The love was there in London

A record 86,215 fans are in attendance for Jaguars-Broncos in London. It's the NFL's largest crowd ever for a game in the U.K. 🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/vc5306Jzk9 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 30, 2022

Even Jeudy said enough was enough

Wow we’re the heck has this been. 79 yards for greg dulcich. The most physical catch and run of Jeudys career. Drive started from the broncos two yard line. Russ 5-5 88 yards. Broncos country were back ? Let’s ride ? What are we doing here ? — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) October 30, 2022

Shoutout to free agency, though

#Broncos FA signings K'Waun Williams, Alex Singleton, D.J. Jones have had HUGE impact this year. https://t.co/NVQE5zrMPr — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) October 30, 2022

Again, shout-out to free agency!

Lastly, how about those high knees?

I want the Broncos social team to last a video of the entire team doin high knees an the plane ride home — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 30, 2022

The Broncos have a bye week upcoming, before they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, November 13th

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire