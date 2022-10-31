Twitter reacts to Broncos win versus the Jaguars

Brad Washington
The Denver Broncos enter the winning circle today with a win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17 in London. Russell Wilson returned to the lineup today, hitting exactly 60 percent of his passes for 252 yards for one touchdown and one interception.

After weeks of ridicule, the Broncos and Wilson endured enough on Twitter to last a season. Let’s dive in to see if Twitter is kind this time.

 

Sup, mate?

Russ said it takes what it takes

And “let’s ride” isn’t going anywhere

This is how it’s supposed to be

The love was there in London

Even Jeudy said enough was enough

Shoutout to free agency, though

Again, shout-out to free agency!

Lastly, how about those high knees?

 

 

The Broncos have a bye week upcoming, before they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, November 13th

