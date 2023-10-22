Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Broncos’ win over Packers in Week 7

Jon Heath
·3 min read

The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 19-17 on Sunday afternoon. After the game, the biggest talking points were safety Kareem Jackson being ejected and cornerback Pat Surtain not being awarded an interception after simultaneous possession in the end zone.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter/X reacted.

Great win, or an unfortunate step away from the first overall pick? You decide!

Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire