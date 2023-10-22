Twitter reacts to Broncos’ win over Packers in Week 7
The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 19-17 on Sunday afternoon. After the game, the biggest talking points were safety Kareem Jackson being ejected and cornerback Pat Surtain not being awarded an interception after simultaneous possession in the end zone.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter/X reacted.
Unreal this from both Romeo Doubs and Pat Surtain II pic.twitter.com/1UqWwTzdok
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 22, 2023
On the CBS broadcast, Gene Steratore said, in his opinion, #Broncos CB Patrick Surtain had possession of the ball with two feet down before #Packers WR Romeo Doubs got his feet down. Steratore says it should have been an INT and not a Green Bay TD. #GBvsDEN
— Mike Rice (@MikeRice139) October 22, 2023
He might be suspended at this point https://t.co/EqDj7Se985
— Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) October 22, 2023
#Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been ejected for this hit on #Packers TE Luke Musgrave.
Jackson has had a few of these this year. At least 3 or 4.pic.twitter.com/CSUy28mNqK
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2023
@nfl refs are ruining the damn games. @ReemBoi25 can’t make a tackle. Then you see the damn TE celebrating after he is ejected. Bullshit.
— Rod Smith (@TheREALrodSmith) October 22, 2023
None of the Ogs would be able to play in todays NFL lol
— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 22, 2023
Man they after k jack
— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 22, 2023
Sorry, folks, that's an ejectable hit on a defenseless receiver. pic.twitter.com/gKCsRCAkm5
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 22, 2023
The NFL is gonna suspend Jackson. The Broncos should save them the hassle and cut him.
— Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) October 22, 2023
NFL: We need to improve player safety
Kareem Jackson: pic.twitter.com/T1N6QMbWNR
— Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) October 22, 2023
HOW DID THIS WORK?! @Packers tie the game!
📺: #GBvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/5vsbhjCgIX
— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
IMO in #GBvsDEN, the DB fulfilled the process of the catch before the WR did. After the defender possessed the ball, both of his feet and then his knee were down in-bounds prior to the WR's.
This would make this play an interception.https://t.co/Jp8XuPZtdL
— Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) October 22, 2023
It's pretty wild that NFL refs don't know the rules of the game.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 22, 2023
The Packers might have the two most illegitimate touchdowns I’ve ever seen 😂
— RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 22, 2023
Both TDs for the Packers were wild haha
— Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) October 22, 2023
No lead is safe when Vance Joseph is your defensive coordinator.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 22, 2023
It’s the Broncos destiny to have the #1 pick in the NFL…fate is simply doing its thing.
— Zach Bye (@byesline) October 22, 2023
P.J. Locke comes up with a huge INT to basically end the game #Broncos pic.twitter.com/NgNRBqknu4
— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 22, 2023
The Broncos winning is horrifying. They really just suck this much.
— D-Line (Denver Man) ((Eric Wedum)) (@DLineCo) October 22, 2023
I understand people get mad when you say it, but the worst thing the Broncos can do is win like 5 games this season.
— Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) October 22, 2023
Bye bye Caleb Williams, Drake Maye.
Broncos win their way into the murky middle once again.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 22, 2023
Great win, or an unfortunate step away from the first overall pick? You decide!
Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the Chiefs.