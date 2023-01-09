Twitter reacts to Broncos’ win over Chargers in season finale

The Denver Broncos won their final game of the season on Sunday, defeating their division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers 31-28. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed 13-of-24 passes for 283 and three touchdowns, which ties his season high. Denver running back Latavius Murray added 103 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Since this is the last game of the season, this will be the last Twitter reaction post of the 2022 campaign due to the Broncos being eliminated from the playoffs. However, since the Broncos brought home the win, it may be a more positive outlook. Let’s take a dive in to conclude the 2022 season.

For Damar!

That’s the Russ we know

Probably Russell Wilson’s best throw all season pic.twitter.com/AkAfCwYsAE — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) January 8, 2023

An impressive touchdown!

WATCH: Former #Mizzou star Tyler Badie gets his first career NFL touchdown for the Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3SDAWefT6 — Andrew Kauffman (@A_Kauff) January 8, 2023

Agreed.

I’ve seen enough. The Broncos should re-sign Latavius Murray. Ideal back to get them through until Javonte Williams comes back. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 9, 2023

For Ronnie

Broncos hold a moment for the late Ronnie Hillman. Hillman passed away on December 21 after a battle with cancer 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6EnPzPnqko — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 8, 2023

Russ was cooking today, right?

Russ and the Broncos have tied the game heading into the half pic.twitter.com/a5Cc8kNE1E — The Sporting Base – NFL (@base_nfl) January 8, 2023

Optimism for 2023

I missed fun Broncos games so much. This is nice. — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) January 9, 2023

An emphatic yes

Jeudy is the Broncos WR1 moving forward. Not even debatable imo. — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) January 8, 2023

It was a season to forget for the Broncos, but they ended on a positive note, giving fans optimism for 2023. Now the offseason fun begins. https://t.co/Cvyq61oNsi — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) January 9, 2023

The Denver Broncos finish their season at 5-12. Although not the season they envisioned, it’s great that the team could end their season on a positive note. Bring on 2023!

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire