Twitter reacts to Broncos’ win over Chargers in season finale

Brad Washington
·2 min read

The Denver Broncos won their final game of the season on Sunday, defeating their division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers 31-28. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed 13-of-24 passes for 283 and three touchdowns, which ties his season high. Denver running back Latavius Murray added 103 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Since this is the last game of the season, this will be the last Twitter reaction post of the 2022 campaign due to the Broncos being eliminated from the playoffs. However, since the Broncos brought home the win, it may be a more positive outlook. Let’s take a dive in to conclude the 2022 season.

For Damar!

That’s the Russ we know

An impressive touchdown!

Agreed.

For Ronnie

Russ was cooking today, right?

Optimism for 2023

An emphatic yes

 

The Denver Broncos finish their season at 5-12. Although not the season they envisioned, it’s great that the team could end their season on a positive note. Bring on 2023!

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories