Twitter reacts to Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams
The Denver Broncos agreed to trade outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in exchange for second- and third-round draft picks. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.
— Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) November 1, 2021
Said it on #Broncos React that I didn’t think Paton would move Von unless he got an offer he couldn’t refuse. Two Day 2 picks was too much to walk away from. Bummer to lose a face of the franchise but if they’d already decided he wasn’t coming back this is impressive compensation
— Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) November 1, 2021
Von and Aaron Donald though, that makes me very, very happy
— fare thee well, vonathan miller (@IAmSpilly) November 1, 2021
Bro wtf https://t.co/FeZgVxJudO
— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) November 1, 2021
If Von Miller never plays another snap he's a lock for the Hall of Fame.
With that said, in L.A. he can cement his status as one of the best pass rushers ever.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 1, 2021
The Broncos effectively bought two Day 2 draft picks for $9 million. https://t.co/ltyGGw2smR
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 1, 2021
Von Miller will go down as one of the all-time great @broncos.
A future Hall of Famer.
An absolute stud.
But they should have traded him a year ago.
— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) November 1, 2021
The Broncos should retire Von Miller's 58 effective immediately.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 1, 2021
I'm happy that Von Miller is going to a team that will be competing for a Super Bowl in the Rams, but not having Von on the team genuinely makes me feel sick to my stomach.
He meant so much to the Broncos, and to the entire fan base. It's like losing a franchise QB.
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 1, 2021
Nothing but love for Von. I hope he and Aaron Donald sack Brady 38 times in the playoffs this season. pic.twitter.com/GtEtLIxNSf
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 1, 2021
I hope the Rams win it all now. We'll always love @VonMiller here. Can't wait to see his Ring of Fame pillar one day.
— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 1, 2021
Miller leaves Denver as the team’s all-time leader in sacks (110.5).
1
1