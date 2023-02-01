Twitter reacts to Broncos trading for Sean Payton

It appears that the Denver Broncos finally got their man: former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton.

Denver agreed to terms on a trade with the Saints on Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos will trade their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and their 2024 second-round pick. As a part of the trade package, the Broncos will receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick. Because of Payton’s pedigree, Denver will likely make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches.

Judging from the reactions of Tim Patrick and Pat Surtain, it seems safe to say that Broncos players are excited about Payton’s arrival. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the trade on Tuesday.

Ruthless

Let the fun begin!!! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/wlQBn6KDGH — Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) January 31, 2023

'Alonzo Harris' approves

The visor is a MUST

Who would be mad at that?

Sean Payton wanted:

A warm-weather, coastal city❌

A young star QB❌

Power to select his front office❌

Lots of money✅ — Wallace Delery (@WallaceDelery) January 31, 2023

It’s time to go to work

Sean Payton watching Russell Wilson Broncos film pic.twitter.com/dyqGB808Rz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 31, 2023

RG3 says round 'em up!

Story continues

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.

Broncos’ Country, LET’S RIDE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2023

This is clever

Peyton Manning

George Paton

Sean Payton The Broncos have a type — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) February 1, 2023

Shoutout to the state of Colorado

Colorado football fans getting Coach Prime and Sean Payton in the same off season. Not bad. — Jim Benemann (@jimbcbs4) January 31, 2023

Chris Harris believes Payton will turn the offense around

Yessir that’s a good move . Offense should be putting up points now . https://t.co/Lg3IE8ebjT — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 31, 2023

The Broncos got better today

Sean Payton will make a difference. An effective coach is always more important than an unproven draft pick. Coaching matters.

Culture matters.

The @broncos got a lot better today. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 31, 2023

The Payton hire will give the Broncos a lot of press and hype. Hopefully the hype will match with results.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire