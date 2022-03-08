Twitter reacts to Broncos trading for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade three players and multiple draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news on Tuesday.

The trade will not become official until the new league year begins next Wednesday.

1

1

Recommended Stories