Twitter reacts to Broncos trading for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade three players and multiple draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news on Tuesday.
IT'S HAPPENING! THE #BRONCOS ARE GETTING A QUARTERBACK! RUSSELL WILSON TO DENVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/G8TnkL4OfT
— Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 8, 2022
Holy crap! https://t.co/sFfHJoOpH7
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 8, 2022
It actually happened holy cow https://t.co/KAYZhXw5gD
— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 8, 2022
Hats off to George Paton.
The Broncos were aggressive.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 8, 2022
Most wins by a QB in his first 10 seasons (including postseason) in NFL history:
1: Russell Wilson (113)
2: Peyton Manning (112)
— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 8, 2022
THE DENVER BRONCOS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A6diYTmxhR
— Broncos Reddit (@Broncos_Reddit) March 8, 2022
The question is — who told Von Miller yesterday?!
— Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) March 8, 2022
Most beautiful thing we’ve ever laid our eyes on 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/59WRxtZpgk
— DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) March 8, 2022
W
— Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) March 8, 2022
— Courtland Sutton♠️ (@SuttonCourtland) March 8, 2022
I am shaking right now…in a good way
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) March 8, 2022
Aaron Rodgers was a 3-4-year solution.
Russell Wilson is an 8-to-10-year solution.
Advantage: WILSON
Biggest offseason day for the Broncos since they traded for Peyton Manning.
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 8, 2022
George Paton after getting Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Op7O8zHWHs
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 8, 2022
The #Broncos have been searching for a QB since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. Could Denver now have a franchise QB for the next decade plus? Russell Wilson said once again last week he intends to play until he’s 45.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 8, 2022
Mile High Russ pic.twitter.com/6weRJ6Ve77
— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022
The trade will not become official until the new league year begins next Wednesday.
