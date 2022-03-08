Twitter reacts to Broncos trading for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade three players and multiple draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news on Tuesday.

IT'S HAPPENING! THE #BRONCOS ARE GETTING A QUARTERBACK! RUSSELL WILSON TO DENVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/G8TnkL4OfT — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 8, 2022

It actually happened holy cow https://t.co/KAYZhXw5gD — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 8, 2022

Hats off to George Paton. The Broncos were aggressive. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 8, 2022

Most wins by a QB in his first 10 seasons (including postseason) in NFL history: 1: Russell Wilson (113)

2: Peyton Manning (112) — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 8, 2022

The question is — who told Von Miller yesterday?! — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) March 8, 2022

Most beautiful thing we’ve ever laid our eyes on 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/59WRxtZpgk — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) March 8, 2022

I am shaking right now…in a good way — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) March 8, 2022

Aaron Rodgers was a 3-4-year solution. Russell Wilson is an 8-to-10-year solution. Advantage: WILSON Biggest offseason day for the Broncos since they traded for Peyton Manning. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 8, 2022

George Paton after getting Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Op7O8zHWHs — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 8, 2022

The #Broncos have been searching for a QB since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. Could Denver now have a franchise QB for the next decade plus? Russell Wilson said once again last week he intends to play until he’s 45. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 8, 2022

The trade will not become official until the new league year begins next Wednesday.

1

1