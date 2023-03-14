Twitter reacts to the Broncos signing RB Samaje Perine
The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year, $7.5 million contract with running back Samaje Perine.
The deal will not become official until Wednesday, but that seems to be just a formality. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.
The #Broncos are expected to sign RB Samaje Perine to a 2-year contract.
$3.75M per year is nice money for Samaje Perine, good for him. Wishing him the best of luck in Denver. I think he's a good player, but I don't blame the Bengals for being out at that price in their offense.
They'll need to replace his passing down snaps and efficiency at RB2.
Broncos add a solid #2 running back.
Samaje Perine's 2022 stats:
394 rushing yards, 4.1 yards per carry
287 receiving yards, 7.6 yards per catch.
6 touchdowns (2 rushing, 4 receiving)
Samaje Perine
502 career touches
2 career fumbles (both in rookie year)
Fun fact: Samaje Perine holds the record for most rushing yards in a college game with 427.
Samaje Perine a good No. 2 back who rushed for 394 yds, 2 TDS last year; 38 catches, 287, 4 TDS. Insurance if Javonte Williams not quite ready game 1. Broncos may pick up one more RB in draft. Latavius Murray also still a possibility. #9sports
Samaje Perine graded as the fourth best pass blocking running back in the NFL behind Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and James Connor on PFF.
Its worth noting that Perine has played 975 special teams snaps in his career so if the Broncos bring in another back and Javonte Williams gets right, he could still contribute.
Definitely flies under the radar but Samaje Perine played a lot of STs for the Bengals. May be worth noting that when he was drafted by Washington in 2017, Broncos STC Ben Kotwica was on the staff as their STC at the time
If the Broncos don’t add another RB, Samaje Perine could be a quiet PPR monster.
THIS is a FANTASTIC move by DEN.
Samaje Perine outplayed Joe Mixon allllllllllllllll year. Love this so much.
Perine is a sneaky good signing, still think they’ll draft a RB as well
When Perine takes a screen pass to the house against the chiefs again in a broncos uniform>>>
The Broncos badly needed at least one veteran running back with Javonte Williams's status for 2023 still unclear.
They get one in Samaje Perine.
Wouldn't be surprised if they weren't done there–in both the free agent and rookie classes.
Samaje Perine might be the most underrated signing by any team this offseason
He is a perfect scheme fit for the Sean Payton offense
As a good receiver out of the backfield and a solid blocker, Perine will be an intriguing addition to Sean Payton’s offense. He has also proven himself as a capable fill-in starter in the past, which is good news with Javonte Williams facing an uncertain recovery timeline from his ACL and LCL injuries.
Denver’s backfield depth looks a lot better today than it did yesterday.