Twitter reacts to Broncos signing DL Zach Allen

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a three-year, $45.75 million contract with free agent defensive lineman Zach Allen.

The deal will become official when the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

The #Broncos will sign DL Zach Allen to a 3-year contract. https://t.co/AvowEkiaET — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 14, 2023

Zach Allen tackled opposing ball carriers for a loss or no gain on 5.5% of his run defense snaps last season, trailing only Aaron Donald (5.8%) among defensive tackles (min. 200 run defense snaps).#BroncosCountry https://t.co/K37aIOUeNi pic.twitter.com/sNR4hWir3V — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 14, 2023

Zach Allen was one of my favorite free agents. Broncos spending that Walmart money https://t.co/4xgHucpuh6 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 14, 2023

If the Broncos were unable/unwilling to re-sign Dre'Mont Jones, Zach Allen was the top line alternative that I was most in favor with. Good news. https://t.co/5R9qkYlGmP — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 14, 2023

Last year, Vance Joseph spoke about Zach Allen: “He’s got bigger and stronger since his rookie year… That was Zach’s main issue. It wasn’t ability or how he played or his smarts—it was his body. He’s changed his body so now he’s making more plays in the trenches" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 14, 2023

I suspect Broncos fans who liked Derek Wolfe's game will really enjoy Zach Allen's. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 14, 2023

These are the numbers Zach Allen produced last year with Vance Joseph in ARI#BroncosCountry should be excited for Allen.. his tape is much better than what the PFF grades have him at. Great signing pic.twitter.com/OvwRsgnFLF — Jordan Lopez (@J22Lopezz) March 14, 2023

PFF grades: Zach Allen (72.7)

DreMont Jones (51.8) According to PFF, Zach Allen is a better player than Dre’Mont Jones and the #Broncos likely got him for cheaper pic.twitter.com/WA57pjGSGR — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) March 14, 2023

#Broncos so far in Day 1 of FA: OT Mike McGlinchey: 5-years, $87.5M G Ben Powers: 4-years, $52M DE Zach Allen: 3-years, $45.7M LB Alex Singleton: 3-years, $18M QB Jarrett Stidham: 2-years, $10M TE Chris Manhertz: 2-years, $6M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2023

Quite an opening day of free agency for the Broncos. Fans in Denver can only hope these moves will help the team get back on track in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire