Twitter reacts to the Broncos releasing 3 players

Brad Washington
·3 min read

The NFL’s free agency negotiation opens on Monday, and several teams have been releasing cap casualties in recent days to create more salary cap space.

The Denver Broncos are no different, as on Friday, the franchise released running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Ronald Darby and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. The trio of moves created more than $26.5 million in additional salary cap space for the Broncos.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the three roster cuts.

The moves weren't too surprising

Check out the cap space room

Well, won’t happen now

Poor Chase!

Be careful who you draft in fantasy

Very possible

Maybe a Eagles reunion?

That’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes

 

Positions to watch in free agency: RT, RB, DL and CB

Is the team rebuilding?

Free agency roster cuts are usually tough on teams and fans, but with Sean Payton steering the ship, Broncos Country can only hope that Payton has a vision for how he wants Denver’s roster to look moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories