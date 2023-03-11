Twitter reacts to the Broncos releasing 3 players

The NFL’s free agency negotiation opens on Monday, and several teams have been releasing cap casualties in recent days to create more salary cap space.

The Denver Broncos are no different, as on Friday, the franchise released running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Ronald Darby and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. The trio of moves created more than $26.5 million in additional salary cap space for the Broncos.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the three roster cuts.

The moves weren't too surprising

I mentioned here that a few moves would free up space heading into next week. The #broncos have released OL Graham Glasgow, CB Ronald Darby and RB Chase Edmonds today. https://t.co/dsMKm66gMX — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 10, 2023

Check out the cap space room

After cutting Ronald Darby, Graham Glasgow and Chase Edmonds, the #Broncos have created more than $26.5 million in additional salary cap space https://t.co/qLBG4tRcWP — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) March 10, 2023

Well, won’t happen now

Was curious to see Chase Edmonds in Sean Payton’s offense but running back is a pretty easy position to replace. https://t.co/vtQqASKNLF — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) March 10, 2023

Poor Chase!

Poor Chase Edmonds can't catch a break! https://t.co/TokNJCI6R2 — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) March 10, 2023

Be careful who you draft in fantasy

Story continues

Chase Edmonds turned $6.1 million into just 84 touches, 402 all-purpose yards, and 3 total touchdowns for 2 different teams in 2022 Easily my biggest whiff of last fantasy football season — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) March 10, 2023

Very possible

Maaaaan I thought he would be a trade candidate. NFL is a hard business. Ronald Darby is a really solid cornerback, but after George Paton went on record saying they felt Damarri Mathis is a starting cornerback in the league if that spelled the end for Darby regardless. https://t.co/6TmjnrLuyu — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) March 10, 2023

Maybe a Eagles reunion?

Darius Slay has given up 11 total touchdowns in 3 seasons with the #Eagles To put that in perspective Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby gave up a combined 10 TDs in 2019 alone — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 10, 2023

That’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes

Always loved talking with Ronald Darby in #Broncos locker room. One of the best personalities on the team. Was having a career-high pace of a season before tearing his ACL. Now he hits free agency. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) March 10, 2023

Positions to watch in free agency: RT, RB, DL and CB

And yes G Graham Glasgow another of Broncos releases today …cap value of $14M with $3M dead money, so $11M more savings…with Edmonds, Darby and Glasgow — roughly $26.7M space created… They'll take a long look at RT, RB and DL in free agency, with CB as well. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) March 10, 2023

Is the team rebuilding?

#Broncos getting rid of starters Ronald Darby and Graham Glasgow (maybe Courtland Sutton??) means a whole lot of turnover again next year. That also means we should be preemptively keeping expectations lower than maybe we’d want to see. Remember last year's expectations… — Rich Kurtzman (@RichKurtzman) March 11, 2023

Free agency roster cuts are usually tough on teams and fans, but with Sean Payton steering the ship, Broncos Country can only hope that Payton has a vision for how he wants Denver’s roster to look moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire