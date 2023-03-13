Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching deal with OL Ben Powers

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with free-agent guard Ben Powers. The deal won’t become official until Wednesday, but it will provide a big boost to Denver’s offensive line once the contract is signed.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

The Broncos are expected to sign guard Ben Powers when NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday. https://t.co/279nvu0kgY — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 13, 2023

Congrats to Ben Powers on his new (and quick) deal with Broncos. He quietly & slowly worked his way to becoming a reliable starter at guard after being a 4th-rounder. He priced himself out of Baltimore in doing so. Ravens will reload with players trying to follow his path. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 13, 2023

The Broncos are signing guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal, a league source confirms to The Athletic. (1st by @mikeklis). Powers, the No. 53 free agent on The Athletic's top 150, was one of the league's most-improved offensive linemen in 2022. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers is a massive addition to the #Broncos OL pic.twitter.com/KEkP0KkH4b — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers remains one of the best success stories in recent Oklahoma history. https://t.co/BINTBFHGPn — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers graded out at 86 in pass blocking for PFF. https://t.co/zeDpPiNRaC — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers joins the list of players I believe PFF (rightly) helped get paid. They are the Evan Mathis All Stars. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers was the 4th-best offensive lineman in the entire NFL last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. He ranked as the 3rd-best run blocking offensive lineman and the 15th-best pass blocking lineman. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 13, 2023

“I love taking a grown man’s dreams and crushing them.” Ben Powers should be well-received in Denver. pic.twitter.com/JFzffGEqrq — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 13, 2023

Schefty notis got Admin like: pic.twitter.com/HWY66Hd16v — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 13, 2023

