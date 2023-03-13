Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching deal with OL Ben Powers
The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with free-agent guard Ben Powers. The deal won’t become official until Wednesday, but it will provide a big boost to Denver’s offensive line once the contract is signed.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.
The Broncos are expected to sign guard Ben Powers when NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday. https://t.co/279nvu0kgY
Congrats to Ben Powers on his new (and quick) deal with Broncos. He quietly & slowly worked his way to becoming a reliable starter at guard after being a 4th-rounder. He priced himself out of Baltimore in doing so. Ravens will reload with players trying to follow his path.
The Broncos are signing guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal, a league source confirms to The Athletic. (1st by @mikeklis).
Powers, the No. 53 free agent on The Athletic's top 150, was one of the league's most-improved offensive linemen in 2022.
Ben Powers is a massive addition to the #Broncos OL pic.twitter.com/KEkP0KkH4b
Ben Powers remains one of the best success stories in recent Oklahoma history. https://t.co/BINTBFHGPn
Ben Powers graded out at 86 in pass blocking for PFF. https://t.co/zeDpPiNRaC
Ben Powers joins the list of players I believe PFF (rightly) helped get paid. They are the Evan Mathis All Stars.
Ben Powers was the 4th-best offensive lineman in the entire NFL last year, according to Sports Info Solutions.
He ranked as the 3rd-best run blocking offensive lineman and the 15th-best pass blocking lineman.
“I love taking a grown man’s dreams and crushing them.”
Ben Powers should be well-received in Denver. pic.twitter.com/JFzffGEqrq
We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.