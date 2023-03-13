Breaking News:

Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching deal with OL Ben Powers

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with free-agent guard Ben Powers. The deal won’t become official until Wednesday, but it will provide a big boost to Denver’s offensive line once the contract is signed.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

