Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching 5-year deal with Mike McGlinchey

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with right tackle Mike McGlinchey on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. The deal won’t become official until Wednesday, but that seems to be just a formality.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

The #Broncos have their right tackle! Mike McGlinchey come on down! https://t.co/GVwcbyA8VD — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 13, 2023

The departure of Mike McGlinchey to Denver will be canceled out by the signing of Javon Hargrave for the 49ers. And for the Broncos, signing Mike McGlinchey to a $17.5M APY deal will likely cancel out any impending departure of Dre'Mont Jones, no matter how much he gets. https://t.co/IBpmTApbRD — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023

New #Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey wore #69 in San Francisco and started and played in 69 total games. pic.twitter.com/KDEUrd2uOm — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) March 13, 2023

First 90 minutes of free agency for the #Broncos, per sources and reports: * RT Mike McGlinchey, five years, $87.5 mil, $50+ mil gtd.

* OG Ben Powers, four years, $52 mil, $28.5 mil gtd.

* QB Jarrett Stidham, two years, $10 mil, $5 mil gtd. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) March 13, 2023

Mike McGlinchey solves our Maxx Crosby problem pic.twitter.com/8Sug0FYC3K — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) March 13, 2023

New #Broncos OL now features: • LT Garett Bolles

• LG Ben Powers

• RG Quinn Meinerz

• RT Mike McGlinchey Bunch of absolute maulers. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) March 13, 2023

LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Ben Powers

C: ????

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey Talk about a quick turnaround and investment — Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) March 13, 2023

Broncos open free agency with a bang, locking down Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers – two top offensive lineman that many consider the best available on the market. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) March 13, 2023

The Broncos, in Sean Payton's first offseason, doing exactly what the Saints would do consistently—investing deeply in the offensive line, with a big-ticket tackle (Mike McGlinchey) and guard (Ben Powers) coming in. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2023

Schefty notis got Admin like: pic.twitter.com/HWY66Hd16v — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 13, 2023

