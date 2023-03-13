Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching 5-year deal with Mike McGlinchey

Jon Heath
·2 min read

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with right tackle Mike McGlinchey on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. The deal won’t become official until Wednesday, but that seems to be just a formality.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

