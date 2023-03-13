Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching 2-year deal with QB Jarrett Stidham

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million contract with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The deal won’t become official until Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year begins, but that is just a formality.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news of Stidham landing in Denver.

The #Broncos will sign QB Jarrett Stidham to a 2-year contract, according to NFL Network. https://t.co/ACQnY6RuBA — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 13, 2023

I interviewed Stidham at the Senior Bowl and loved talking with him. Everyone said his intangibles are off the charts.

Fun Fact: his wife’s dad, Tad Brown, is CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Ent. which owns the @sixers & @NJDevils, and submitted a bid to buy the @broncos.… https://t.co/lPVIvFy2KF — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) March 13, 2023

Based solely on collegiate tape which was 200 years ago, Jarrett Stidham in Sean Payton’s offense intrigues me. — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) March 13, 2023

Just two QBs have thrown for three passing TDs in a game this season against the 49ers: Patrick Mahomes and Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/sanC3Dg1GM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

With Jarrett Stidham now a Bronco, let’s never forget his performance against the 49ers who had arguably the best defense in the NFL at that time. Certainly one of the better performances by a #Raiders QB last season.pic.twitter.com/OqXbXT0YAy — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey and Jarrett Stidham and we aren’t even an hour in, #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/pqZ9OMeLUZ — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) March 13, 2023

Still thinking about that tweet saying the Raiders were not pursuing Lamar Jackson because they had a Jarrett Stidham related plan https://t.co/EoNCQ6Q3ol — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 13, 2023

First 90 minutes of free agency for the #Broncos, per sources and reports: * RT Mike McGlinchey, five years, $87.5 mil, $50+ mil gtd.

* OG Ben Powers, four years, $52 mil, $28.5 mil gtd.

* QB Jarrett Stidham, two years, $10 mil, $5 mil gtd. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) March 13, 2023

Jarrett Stidham chose to play with Jerry Jeudy over Davante Adams btw https://t.co/4adw8QrDJG pic.twitter.com/2YnFYmv8kd — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) March 13, 2023

i'm not great at photoshop but here's a first look at Jarrett Stidham in blue and orange. pic.twitter.com/7Nl16ZrZ7R — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) March 13, 2023

The wild thing is that Brett Rypien has more career starts (3) than Jarrett Stidham (2). — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 13, 2023

Schefty notis got Admin like: pic.twitter.com/HWY66Hd16v — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 13, 2023

We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire