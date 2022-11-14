Twitter reacts to the Broncos loss to the Titans

Another Sunday, another loss for the Denver Broncos. At least it’s not primetime.

The Broncos fell to 3-6 on Sunday after losing to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10. While the defense held steady for the most part, the Broncos’ offense would blow a 10-0 first-half lead. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed precisely 50 percent of his passes, and while he nearly had three hundred yards, one touchdown and an interception won’t cut it with that contract.

As always, Elon Musk’s Twitter will have a lot to say. Let’s dive in.

I’m sure Pete Carroll is laughing

Pete Carroll and Seahawks fans after finessing the Broncos for Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/ZssZOYJEW6 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 13, 2022

Isn’t the ‘Let’s Ride’ thing getting old by now? Guess not

Poor Coach Hackett

The Broncos are now 3-6 The team (offense) had a bye week to prep for the Titans offense and mustered a meager 10 points. Zero in the second half. Nathaniel Hackett continues to veer toward one season and done as HC. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 13, 2022

Well, Barry. That’s not nice

Every Denver Broncos game since like 2016 has been horrendously boring & irrelevant. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) November 13, 2022

Well, at least some good news. But, a backhanded one

The #Broncos held Derrick Henry to 53 total yards rushing and still lost. Wild. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) November 13, 2022

How about Let’s R….never mind

I’m at that point where I really don’t care to analyze or breakdown the Broncos game. Too many injuries.

Too many mistakes.

Too many questions. Hard to believe this team is 3-6 and has yet to be blown out of a single game. What is there to talk about? It’s empty talk. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) November 13, 2022

With age comes perspective

Been a diehard @Broncos fan my entire life (longer than you'd think). When the #Broncos lost today I decided to go have some extra time with my kiddos. My mood is still great! Don't let a sport ruin your perspective on what matters. — Dr. Nicholas Manning (@Dr_NManning) November 13, 2022

Hey, Jim Tressel once said the most important play in football was the punt

The Titans and Broncos are setting offense back 50 years today. pic.twitter.com/Q2k4RsCTHq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

The Broncos will attempt to right the ship next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

