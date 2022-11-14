Twitter reacts to the Broncos loss to the Titans

1
Brad Washington
·2 min read

Another Sunday, another loss for the Denver Broncos. At least it’s not primetime.

The Broncos fell to 3-6 on Sunday after losing to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10. While the defense held steady for the most part, the Broncos’ offense would blow a 10-0 first-half lead. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed precisely 50 percent of his passes, and while he nearly had three hundred yards, one touchdown and an interception won’t cut it with that contract.

As always, Elon Musk’s Twitter will have a lot to say. Let’s dive in.

I’m sure Pete Carroll is laughing

Isn’t the ‘Let’s Ride’ thing getting old by now? Guess not

Poor Coach Hackett

Well, Barry. That’s not nice

Well, at least some good news. But, a backhanded one

How about Let’s R….never mind

With age comes perspective

Hey, Jim Tressel once said the most important play in football was the punt

The Broncos will attempt to right the ship next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

Up next for Denver is a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories