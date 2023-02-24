Twitter reacts to the Broncos bringing back Vance Joseph

Brad Washington
The Denver Broncos have brought back former head coach Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.

Joseph served as the Broncos’ head coach for two seasons (2017-2018) before getting fired after an 11-21 start. He would then spend the next four years with the Arizona Cardinals as their defensive coordinator.

Joseph’s reunion with Denver has some folks on Twitter intrigued about how this will look. Let’s dive in to see some reactions!

Let’s hope that the Wade Phillips route works for Vance Joseph in his return to Denver for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

