Twitter reacts to the Broncos bringing back Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos have brought back former head coach Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.

Joseph served as the Broncos’ head coach for two seasons (2017-2018) before getting fired after an 11-21 start. He would then spend the next four years with the Arizona Cardinals as their defensive coordinator.

Joseph’s reunion with Denver has some folks on Twitter intrigued about how this will look. Let’s dive in to see some reactions!

Hard Knocks was a good look

With Vance Joseph hired as defensive coordinator in Denver this seems appropriate to share after appearing on Hard Knocks this past season. pic.twitter.com/z4ikpTkpzD — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) February 23, 2023

Not everyone is thrilled

Interesting company

Vance Joseph joins the ranks of Wade Phillips and PFF legend Gunther Cunningham https://t.co/BnsfZAYPfV — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@ericeager_) February 23, 2023

Leadership works wonders

Sean Payton told me over weekend he was impressed with Vance Joseph’s presence and experience. Knows he’s a leader who commands the room. The two kept in contact after in-house interview last Friday. Joseph, as you may recall, runs an “attack 3-4.” #9sports https://t.co/dlVYUr8l1L — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 23, 2023

Deja Vu?

Story continues

For those who don’t know or remember Wade Phillips was fired as Broncos head coach after two seasons (1993-94), then returned as defensive coordinator in 2015.Broncos had No.1 defense and won Super Bowl. Wade was fired again after 2016 season. Vance Joseph hired Joe Woods as DC. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) February 23, 2023

Once again….

Vance Joseph following the Wade Phillips path. Failed Denver head coach to return as dominant super bowl winning defensive coordinator. Amazing — Resting Cliff Booth Face 🇺🇸 (@urnfndbag) February 23, 2023

Let's hope he doesn't do that again

Last season Vance Joseph blitzed Patrick Mahomes over 54% of the time in a single game. The most anyone ever blitzed Mahomes The result, Mahomes tied a record for most TD passes against the blitz w/4 since NextGen started tracking that stat Let's hope this was a lesson learned — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) February 23, 2023

He certainly wasn't a fan favorite as head coach

I’m a bit surprised that Vance Joseph wanted this job. He’s coming to a place where he has no leash with the fans and he’ll be the scapegoat for any sub-par defensive performance. I’m not looking forward to that dynamic but I gotta give him credit for accepting the challenge. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) February 23, 2023

Chris Harris approves

Just got off the phone with @ChrisHarrisJr on #Broncos hiring Vance Joseph.. "I always liked him. Surtain w/love him and play great under him. He'll be great for what they need and he'll give DB's a chance to make plays. If he does well, he'll get a chance to be a H.C again." — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) February 23, 2023

This meme will never die

Vance Joseph is BACK in Denver. No doubt he will have the time of his life 😂#BroncosCountry

pic.twitter.com/wXs8VDT2uG — Gridiron (@Gridiron) February 23, 2023

To conclude, Payton wants experience

Sean Payton really valued past NFL playing experience in his coaching staff. Six of the known eight position coaches on his staff (3 on offense and 3 on defense) played in the NFL. DC Vance Joseph also played in the NFL. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 24, 2023

Let’s hope that the Wade Phillips route works for Vance Joseph in his return to Denver for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire