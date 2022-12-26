Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 51-14 loss to the Rams

Fasten your seatbelts, ladies and gentlemen.

The Broncos suffered their worst loss of the season, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 51-14 on Sunday. Denver currently sits in last place in the AFC West with their record now at 4-11. Quarterback Russell Wilson, in his first game back since suffering a concussion in Week 14, had his worst game of the season, completing just 15 of 27 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Wilson was also sacked six times in the contest.

Suffering a loss like this is a guaranteed way to fire up the anti-Broncos and Wilson fans. So let’s buckle up and get ready for this wild ride on the Twitterscope.

Let’s dive in!

Skip Bayless is coldblooded

The Denver Broncos got cooked by Russell Wilson. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2022

This offseason will be interesting..

Two 1st round picks

Two 2nd round picks

A 5th round pick

3 players

$165 million dollars guaranteed. What the Broncos gave up for Russell Wilson. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 26, 2022

The temperatures rising

Whatever just happened on the Broncos sideline was weird … per @tracywolfson, Brett Rypien went to the linemen to get Russell Wilson’s back after a sack and the linemen weren’t having it. pic.twitter.com/jwc7zk02zb — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 25, 2022

Broncos are at the “it is what it is” point of their season

The Broncos wasted a lot of people’s time today. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2022

I mean, it is kind of funny…

The Broncos traded every draft pick for a QB that gets roasted by Patrick Star pic.twitter.com/ifu06A0a0y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 25, 2022

This is too!

I’M DEAD they put the crying filter over all the Broncos fans left in the stadium 😭 pic.twitter.com/rMjiOruBOV — vivalamæ (@marymahayag) December 26, 2022

Lastly, you knew it was coming

Pete Carroll watching Russ play for the Broncos https://t.co/WawEcXn4BK pic.twitter.com/Bk0on9AeHb — Christian Gonzalez (@Christian_Gee17) December 25, 2022

With two games remaining, the Broncos will attempt to finish strong when they face off against their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on New Year’s Day.

