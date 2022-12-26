Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 51-14 loss to the Rams

Fasten your seatbelts, ladies and gentlemen.

The Broncos suffered their worst loss of the season, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 51-14 on Sunday. Denver currently sits in last place in the AFC West with their record now at 4-11. Quarterback Russell Wilson, in his first game back since suffering a concussion in Week 14, had his worst game of the season, completing just 15 of 27 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Wilson was also sacked six times in the contest.

Suffering a loss like this is a guaranteed way to fire up the anti-Broncos and Wilson fans. So let’s buckle up and get ready for this wild ride on the Twitterscope.

Let’s dive in!

Skip Bayless is coldblooded

This offseason will be interesting..

The temperatures rising

Broncos are at the “it is what it is” point of their season

I mean, it is kind of funny…

This is too!

 

Lastly, you knew it was coming

With two games remaining, the Broncos will attempt to finish strong when they face off against their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on New Year’s Day.

