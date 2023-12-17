Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 42-17 loss to Lions
The Denver Broncos lost to the Detroit Lions in an ugly 42-17 beatdown on Saturday night. Here’s a sampling of how fans and pundits reacted to the game on Twitter/X.
Can someone please example what The Hell Happened on this sequence of plays because I don’t understand how the refs called it. #DENvsDET #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tmpc3toVnA
— Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) December 17, 2023
Sean Payton will not be happy when he sees this replay: https://t.co/iqSRWEBucg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023
NFL refs have some explaining to do. This was awful https://t.co/JjM4w1LREQ
— Justin Adams (@justinadamsTV) December 17, 2023
That whole sequence at the goal line.
You’re going to have a hard time convincing me that
– McLaughlin wasn’t in
– Javonte wasn’t in
– Meinerz was offside
— Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) December 17, 2023
Hutchinson is more offsides than Meinerz.. https://t.co/8uv3vuj58p
— RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) December 17, 2023
Did the Broncos just get shafted out of 3 straight TDs?
That’s gotta be a record.
— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 17, 2023
McLaughlin and Javonte were both in. No idea why a challenge flag wasn't thrown on either of them
— Mile High Mario (@VetanzeTherapy) December 17, 2023
Put the refs in jail
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) December 17, 2023
These Refs have been terrible all year lol with all the experience they have why do they still suck ?
— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 17, 2023
The refs have been horrible tonight, but they are not the reason the Broncos lost
— Mile High Mario (@VetanzeTherapy) December 17, 2023
The Lions offense vs. Broncos defense pic.twitter.com/cLUReBXLcI
— RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) December 17, 2023
I’m guessing they called this offsides to make Andy Reid, Pat Mahomes, and the Chiefs fan base happy💀
pic.twitter.com/BsrOwBukyF
— Run The D̶a̶m̶n̶ Ball! (@BroncosRuntry) December 17, 2023
The whupping ends, 42-17.
Percolating issues hit the surface against the best team the Broncos have seen since Week 3. A struggling run D collapsed. Pressure discombobulated the passing game. Denver couldn’t establish the run.
Detroit exposed weak spots and pounced on them all.
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 17, 2023
Upon further review, it appears Quinn may have been in the neutral zone.
From an offensive perspective, the neutral zone begins at the back of the ball.
Rough break. pic.twitter.com/NiaFsxEbsX
— RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) December 17, 2023
Broncos offside call explained: pic.twitter.com/iZRLWgpEUZ
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 17, 2023
As bad as this is for the Broncos, it's good to remember their next three opponents:
New England
L.A. Chargers
at Las Vegas
10-7 is still very much in play.
— Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) December 17, 2023
I always knew Broncos could easily lose this game. I didn’t think it would bother me if they did.
Not going to lie though, the way they lost this game is very disturbing. Outclassed by a better team and got out coached from the Mentee to the Mentor.
That was an ass whoopin
— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 17, 2023
And tonight Denver fans learn an important lesson: do not count your playoff chickens before they hatch.
— Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) December 17, 2023
Once the turnover faucet runs dry it’s just emphatically middling https://t.co/Z7yRdeI62z
— Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) December 17, 2023
Final: Lions 42, #Broncos 17
Denver is 7-7. Ugly as it was tonight, Sean Payton’s team can be right in the mix with wins over New England, LAC and Las Vegas.
But the margin for error is now zero.
— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) December 17, 2023
It’s not complicated. The Lions are a better team and they exploited what the Broncos aren’t good at to win convincingly at home. Props to them. Broncos have a FANTASTIC chance to make the playoffs if they can win the next three games. Which they SHOULD!
— Darren McKee (@DMacSportsCO) December 17, 2023
I still believe.
The Broncos are going to win out and go to the playoffs.
Sometimes you get speed bagged
— Mile High Mario (@VetanzeTherapy) December 17, 2023
Broncos win out and they got a great chance to make the dance
The problem is, they only get one mulligan, and they just spent it
Every game from here on out is a playoff game. Do or die
— Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) December 17, 2023
Not going to overreact to a bad matchup when the Broncos still have a chance.
— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 17, 2023
You play 3 back up QB’s to end the regular season.
Win all three and see what happens. https://t.co/wuSyDno8me
— Justin Adams (@justinadamsTV) December 17, 2023
Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve in Week 16.