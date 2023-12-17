Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 42-17 loss to Lions

Jon Heath
·4 min read

The Denver Broncos lost to the Detroit Lions in an ugly 42-17 beatdown on Saturday night. Here’s a sampling of how fans and pundits reacted to the game on Twitter/X.

Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve in Week 16.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire