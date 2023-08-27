Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 41-0 win over Rams in preseason finale

Brad Washington
·2 min read

The Denver Broncos capped their preseason with a bang, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 41-0 on Saturday night. Although the Broncos finished the preseason 1-2, the win against the Rams gives new Broncos head coach Sean Payton his first unofficial win as Denver’s head man.

As always, Twitter (technically, X) has some thoughts to say. Let’s check out some reactions to Saturday night below.

What a play!

First half set the tempo for the game

Accuracy!

A great nigh overall

We are talking about practice, man

Cultural change is coming?

Uncle Shay with the rewind

Execution!

Will it be enough for Albert O to make the team?

On to the regular season!

The Broncos will now prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders in their regular-season opener on Sept. 10.

