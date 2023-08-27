Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 41-0 win over Rams in preseason finale

The Denver Broncos capped their preseason with a bang, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 41-0 on Saturday night. Although the Broncos finished the preseason 1-2, the win against the Rams gives new Broncos head coach Sean Payton his first unofficial win as Denver’s head man.

As always, Twitter (technically, X) has some thoughts to say. Let’s check out some reactions to Saturday night below.

What a play!

First half set the tempo for the game

Accuracy!

A great nigh overall

Not that it counts …

Broncos 41-0 win over Rams Saturday was team's first preseason shutout win since 2016 when Broncos beat Bears 22-0 in preseason opener. And by my search largest margin of victory for Broncos in a preseason game since Aug. 12, 1976 — a 52-7 win over Seattle — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) August 27, 2023

We are talking about practice, man

Want to know what makes great players great? I'm told #broncos CB Patrick Surtain spent a lot of time studying #rams WR Cooper Kupp in preparation for the two joint practices between the two teams. Not a game. Not a game. We're talking about practice. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 27, 2023

Cultural change is coming?

The first half has come to an end: Broncos 27, Rams 0. Denver has forced a pair of turnovers and held the Rams to 51 yards. 325 yards of total offense for the Broncos. That's wild. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023

Uncle Shay with the rewind

As Shannon Sharpe said, CALL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD. THE BRONCOS ARE KILLING THE RAMS. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023

Execution!

The Broncos have more points (27) than the Rams have offensive plays (19). Almost have more points than yards for the Rams, too (48) — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 27, 2023

Will it be enough for Albert O to make the team?

#Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam went wild last night, including this wild one-handed catch. Sean Payton after the game said “He had a big night. I mean, holy cow.”pic.twitter.com/Qrmdt7LFxJ — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

On to the regular season!

Broncos avoid first winless preseason since their inaugural season of 1960, when they were 0-5. The Broncos finished their first preseason under Sean Payton with a 1-2 record. Both losses were by 1 point. So Broncos had a +39 point differential in preseason. What. Ever. #9sports https://t.co/MMwRGU14XM — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

The Broncos will now prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders in their regular-season opener on Sept. 10.

