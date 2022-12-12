Twitter reacts to the Broncos 34-28 loss to the Chiefs

Hats off to a solid effort for the Denver Broncos, but they fell short for the tenth time in 13 games on Sunday.

The Broncos lost 34-28 to their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson had arguably one of his best games in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 247yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game with a concussion. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to relieve Wilson and threw a touchdown to bring the game within six, but it wasn’t enough.

Usually, Twitter isn’t kind to them, especially after a loss. But with their effort, Sunday evening, will they change their tune?

Let’s dive in.

Nice play, Pat Surtain II!

This could be a good way to come out

Russell Wilson to the Broncos Crowd pic.twitter.com/28XljMLeCg — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) December 11, 2022

He’s just one more away!

Literally the only thing left to care about for the 2022 Broncos is the Russell Wilson passing touchdowns-bathrooms challenge — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 11, 2022

Now, Greeny…

I’ve been watching football for fifty years and I’m honestly not sure what to compare this #Broncos debacle to. Considering everything, it’s about as bad as I’ve ever seen. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 11, 2022

Shout out to DT 🙏

Jerry Jeudy did this on the day the Broncos honored Demaryius Thomas. Special. https://t.co/qwu2jAAoBJ — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 12, 2022

For three drives, the Broncos looked like they were giving what was supposed to be given

Chiefs defense has allowed 21 points to the Broncos offense in 5 minutes. 3 straight scoring drives. Defense just isn’t good this season — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 11, 2022

Instead of closing with “Let’s Ride”, how about a perspective tweet?

The Denver #Broncos are the best team in the NFL at almost winning Fought hard vs a great KC team Sucks to lose again, but would have been easy to have just mailed it in down 27-0. They didn’t. Not a win, but damn they fought. And that counts for something in my book. — Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) December 12, 2022

The Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoff picture with their loss to the Chiefs. However, they can still finish the season strong as they will face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

