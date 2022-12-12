Twitter reacts to the Broncos 34-28 loss to the Chiefs

Brad Washington
·2 min read

Hats off to a solid effort for the Denver Broncos, but they fell short for the tenth time in 13 games on Sunday.

The Broncos lost 34-28 to their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson had arguably one of his best games in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 247yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game with a concussion. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to relieve Wilson and threw a touchdown to bring the game within six, but it wasn’t enough.

Usually, Twitter isn’t kind to them, especially after a loss. But with their effort, Sunday evening, will they change their tune?

Let’s dive in.

Nice play, Pat Surtain II!

This could be a good way to come out

He’s just one more away!

Now, Greeny…

Shout out to DT 🙏

For three drives, the Broncos looked like they were giving what was supposed to be given

Instead of closing with “Let’s Ride”, how about a perspective tweet?

The Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoff picture with their loss to the Chiefs. However, they can still finish the season strong as they will face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories