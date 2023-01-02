Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 27-24 loss to Chiefs

The post-Nathaniel Hackett era is now here, albeit a loss.

The Denver Broncos were defeated by their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24 on Sunday. The loss drops the Broncos to 4-12. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ended his day going 26-of-38, throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown that went along with an interception. Wilson added two rushing touchdowns as well.

Jerry Rosberg, in his debut, primed the Broncos to be competitive. While his era didn’t begin with a win, staying competitive against one of the Crown Jewels of the NFL is a great moral victory, especially after a debacle against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Twitter usually has a lot to say about the Broncos, and this post centers around that each week. Let’s dive into some reactions.

Tell them how you really feel, Michael

It took the Chiefs getting every call by the Refs, 22 Broncos players on IR and the Broncos having a interim HC to beat the Broncos by 3 😹 Get Sean Payton in here so we can smoke these bums 😹 pic.twitter.com/ohpmiK7Ndq — Michael 🇲🇽 (@Bronco_Hater) January 1, 2023

The Patrick Beverly clip will never get old

Chiefs fans after beating a 4-11 Broncos team with no HC + 22 players on IR pic.twitter.com/hlophfAZ7b — 🌊 (@RussToJeudy10) January 1, 2023

Job well done, Broncos

Broncos fall short, but man saw some fight out there today from some of the young guys. A lot more entertaining of a game than the last few years. It was nice to see a team not quit and fight there butts off. I see you JarBear. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) January 1, 2023

What are they going to say now?

.@DangeRussWilson got choked up when asked about several of his teammates sticking up for him on social media this week. @Kj_hamler @jerryjeudy @gbolles72 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/x19cMR3mN4 — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) January 1, 2023

Wishful thinking for the win

Go the entire year without having to remind anyone that John Elway isn't and hasn't been the GM of the Broncos in years. https://t.co/MS09jvS9LW — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 1, 2023

Broncos country was NOT happy

The “NFL is rigged” crowd will have a field day with that call on Courtland Sutton. #Broncos — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) January 1, 2023

Let’s just hope for a better 2023 season

I really want to see what a healthy Denver Broncos team looks like with a competent head coach — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) January 1, 2023

The Broncos will close out their season against the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

