Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 24-15 win over Cardinals

Hooray! The Denver Broncos are back in the win column.

Without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 to improve to 4-10 on Sunday. It was the Broncos’ first win since Week 8 against Jacksonville and the second-most points the club has scored this season.

Brett Rypien, taking the place of Wilson, had a near-stellar game, completing 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Although he also threw an interception, he was solid nonetheless.

As usual, we must check out what the Twitterverse had to say. However, no Wilson and no Broncos loss on the horizon. As the great Wardell S. Curry II once said, “What are they going to say now?”

Let’s dive in.

Right! Okay, Brett!

I do believe Jay-Z would be happy

Broncos fans watching them score a touchdown pic.twitter.com/mHtewxQ4tV — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) December 18, 2022

Well, Colin, you missed a win today!

Out of pride — I refuse to watch another Broncos game. There are entertainment standards that have not been met. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 18, 2022

Good job, rook!

Broncos rookie Damarri Mathis does a great job sitting on AJ Green’s route and closing down for the PBU as soon as Green breaks out. Mathis, a fourth-round pick out of Pitt, has played a lot as a rookie and shown plenty of promise. pic.twitter.com/o1fvSCnFY4 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 18, 2022

I understand, young lady

Us watching the Broncos offense

pic.twitter.com/EPim7A4FKr — DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) December 18, 2022

Two honks matter of fact!

I would be a Rypien fan just off the strength of today.

A Broncos win over the Cardinals today puts the #Bears back in the No. 2 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. In other news, I'm now the world's biggest Brett Rypien fan. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 18, 2022

Some context. If it’s good or bad, it’s up to you!

Brett Rypien's 24 points scored today is more than the Broncos have scored with Russell Wilson in a game all season. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 18, 2022

Lastly, how about a good “Let’s Ride” for once?

The Broncos will try to capitalize off of this win by taking their positive momentum into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day in Week 16.

