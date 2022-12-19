Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 24-15 win over Cardinals

Brad Washington
·2 min read

Hooray! The Denver Broncos are back in the win column.

Without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 to improve to 4-10 on Sunday. It was the Broncos’ first win since Week 8 against Jacksonville and the second-most points the club has scored this season.

Brett Rypien, taking the place of Wilson, had a near-stellar game, completing 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Although he also threw an interception, he was solid nonetheless.

As usual, we must check out what the Twitterverse had to say. However, no Wilson and no Broncos loss on the horizon. As the great Wardell S. Curry II once said, “What are they going to say now?”

Let’s dive in.

Right! Okay, Brett!

I do believe Jay-Z would be happy

Well, Colin, you missed a win today!

Good job, rook!

I understand, young lady

Two honks matter of fact!

I would be a Rypien fan just off the strength of today.

Some context. If it’s good or bad, it’s up to you!

Lastly, how about a good “Let’s Ride” for once?

The Broncos will try to capitalize off of this win by taking their positive momentum into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day in Week 16.

