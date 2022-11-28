Twitter Reacts to Broncos 23-10 loss to the Panthers

The Denver Broncos suffered their eighth loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Carolina Panthers 23-10. Russell Wilson did not have his best showing, completing 19 of 35 passes for only 142 yards with one touchdown.

The clock is ticking for the Broncos to turn the season around. However, many could argue that the season has reached a point of no return.

Lastly, that rationale may be valid if we let Twitter tell the story. As always, let’s see what the Twitterscope has to say.

I’d say this is not a good look

After eight losses, it’s not hard to get to this point

Clever

Honest assessment?

Well….perhaps?

Men lie, women lie, but those numbers? You know the answer

History was supposed to be GOOD this year for the Broncos

 

Lastly…it would not be right if there wasn’t a ‘Let’s Ride’ tweet

The Broncos will head to Baltimore to face off against the Ravens next week.

