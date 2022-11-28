Twitter Reacts to Broncos 23-10 loss to the Panthers

The Denver Broncos suffered their eighth loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Carolina Panthers 23-10. Russell Wilson did not have his best showing, completing 19 of 35 passes for only 142 yards with one touchdown.

The clock is ticking for the Broncos to turn the season around. However, many could argue that the season has reached a point of no return.

Lastly, that rationale may be valid if we let Twitter tell the story. As always, let’s see what the Twitterscope has to say.

I’d say this is not a good look

Oh my god. #Broncos defenders are so frustrated with Russell Wilson at this point that they can't keep it in anymore.pic.twitter.com/MZANROMPoW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2022

After eight losses, it’s not hard to get to this point

It’s starting to happen. Some guys are making business decisions out there 👀. And that will be Hacketts nail in the coffin. Cause up until now this Broncos team had played hard for him. He’s gotta go and unfortunately now it’s the faster the better Man hate this part of football — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) November 27, 2022

Clever

what I thought what the

the broncos broncos offense

offense would be is pic.twitter.com/vP7SYO9ApZ — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) November 27, 2022

Honest assessment?

I've suffered through the entire post-Peyton era, even spending hours of free time studying offenses built around guys like Drew Lock, Case Keenum, and Brandon Allen. This Russell Wilson offense is killing my interest in Broncos football. 😂 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 27, 2022

Well….perhaps?

Story continues

The Broncos Russell Wilson trade/contract is gonna go down as the worst deal in sports history. Threw away picks and cap space for a legitimately bad quarterback — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) November 27, 2022

Men lie, women lie, but those numbers? You know the answer

The Broncos scored 10 points today, falling to the Panthers 23-10. Denver is now down to 14.27 points per game this season, the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns (10.1). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

History was supposed to be GOOD this year for the Broncos

I can’t think of an NFL trade that was so widely praised that failed so epically out of the gate as Russell Wilson to the Broncos. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 27, 2022

Lastly…it would not be right if there wasn’t a ‘Let’s Ride’ tweet

The Broncos will head to Baltimore to face off against the Ravens next week.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire