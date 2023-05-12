Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 2023 schedule

The NFL released its new 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday, and it’s already getting plenty of reactions on social media, with takes from Denver Broncos fans and pundits pouring in.

The Broncos will start their season against their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, on September 10th and conclude against the Raiders on January 6th or 7th. Outside of facing their other rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Lo Angeles Chargers twice, their biggest matchup may come against the Buffalo Bills on November 13th.

Twitter has had plenty to say so far — check out some of the reactions on the Twitterscope below.

The NFL has announced the #Broncos' 2023 schedule! Here's a look at every game Denver will play this season 👇 https://t.co/fuKxNl9tuj — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) May 12, 2023

11 wins? Love the optimism!

Behold, the 2023 Denver Broncos schedule. 4 of our 17 games are confirmed to be on primetime. From the looks of it, this shouldn't be a cakewalk, but it shouldn't be impossible either. I can see 11 wins if everything goes right for us this year. I'm so excited! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1bzasWbNuK — Connor Reynolds (@DaRealConMan) May 12, 2023

Winning on the road will be pivotal come December

Quick thought: It won't be the schedule that keeps the Broncos out of the playoffs this year. There's no rough stretch, on paper.

Yes, December starts with 3 road games:

At Houston

At LA Chargers

at Lions

If you're a playoff team, you should win 2 of those 3.#9sports https://t.co/ghTsdY7m2v — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 12, 2023

Is this? Possibly!

Great job, Angela!

As the head of PPC I’ll be sure and attend. 😉 https://t.co/U5cphLTb5H — Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) May 12, 2023

The full schedule release video is fantastic

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨ Conference room, five minutes. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

In Sean Payton we trust?

The 2023 Broncos schedule is OUT‼️ I say the Broncos go 12-5. 🔶🔷 What’s your record prediction? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Jyu7T5vtIZ — AROD – Anthony Rodriguez (@AnthonyRod33) May 12, 2023

Primetime Payton has a good ring to it

The #Broncos have four prime-time games on their initial 2023 schedule and two late-season games are candidates for a national spotlight as well. https://t.co/QDEIrvVmx6 — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) May 12, 2023

Some good, some bad

The good of the schedule: * 2 winnable home games to start

* Chicago, KC early in the season

* Stretch of 4 home games in 5 at midseason The bad: * 3-straight road games in December

* Christmas Eve prime-time game. It’s at home, but, woof — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 12, 2023

The Chargers have jokes

Denver's social media team always does a great job!

Lol. Excellent job!!!! I think this is the best one yet! Loved it!!! https://t.co/Gl5n5MNBQU — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) May 12, 2023

America's Team? 😎

Initial thought: this is great. The Broncos have a great shot to start hot. Some tough games in the middle and road games late, but at least those games should matter. Four primetime games after a five-wins season? The Broncos are America’s team. https://t.co/oaDpXUKxYJ — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) May 12, 2023

Good weather on deck! (Hopefully)

Main takeaway on #Broncos sked.. Favorable road weather schedule in December. Houston (indoor), Chargers, (essentially indoor), Detroit (indoor) & Vegas (indoor). Buffalo is 11/13–average temp. high 30's over last 3 years at night. Broncos avoid cold games vs. Chiefs in KC on… — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) May 12, 2023

Don’t forget preseason!

#Broncos preseason schedule has them opening with road games at Arizona (Aug. 10-12) and at San Francisco (Aug. 17-19). The one preseason home game will be against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 26. More specifics on dates and times to be known later. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 12, 2023

Broncos football will be back before you know it!

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire