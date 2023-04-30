Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 2023 NFL draft class
The Denver Broncos drafted wide receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive back Riley Moss on Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday evening.
Mims was picked in the second round (63rd pick) and Sanders and Moss were selected in the third round (67th and 85th picks). Mims played collegiately at Oklahoma, Sanders in the SEC at Arkansas and Moss sharpened his skills in the Big Ten at Iowa.
Denver traded away their first-round picks for the 2023 draft for Russell Wilson in March 2022, so the franchise had to wait until Day 2 of the draft to make their first picks.
On Day 3, the Broncos added Boise State safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and Oregon center Alex Forsyth (seventh round) to wrap up their draft. Denver also acquired tight end Adam Trautman in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the Broncos’ draft class.
The Denver Broncos 2023 Draft so far:
RD 1 Russ Wilson QB
RD 1 Sean Payton HC
RD 2 Marvin Mims WR
RD 3 Drew Sanders ILB
— The Orange Remembers (Nuggs 4/16) (@OrangeRemembers) April 29, 2023
That’s four Iowa players drafted in the Top 100. Riley Moss returned for a fifth season and is rewarded with a Day 2 selection. He’s headed to Denver. @hawkcentral https://t.co/p9fdufE5HM
— Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) April 29, 2023
This is what you’re getting in Marvin Mims, Broncos Country. pic.twitter.com/e1YYN7ULA9
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 29, 2023
Denver selects Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims 63rd overall
🟠 19 TDs on 20+ yard throws since 2020 (1st among WRs) pic.twitter.com/lXCDDniEA6
— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023
Drew Sanders in 2022-23 (67th pick)
10 sacks
148 pass rush snaps
LB
Tyree Wilson in 2022-23 (7th pick)
7 sacks
257 pass rush snaps
Edge Rusher
George Paton did it again folks pic.twitter.com/DsEs1QcWZZ
— Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) April 29, 2023
Unbelievably Blessed!! Can’t wait to get going in Denver!! #BroncosCountry
— Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) April 29, 2023
A few Drew Sanders clips!
Easy to see why he once was the #1 HS player coming out of the state Texas with his physical gifts and further along then you'd expect for a player that had a position change so recently.
Day one starter? Probably not, but I do think he'll have a role pic.twitter.com/ZEcT1A1By4
— Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) April 29, 2023
Broncos are taking Boise State safety JL Skinner at 163.
Skinner was one of my favorites in this draft. Would’ve been happy to see the Broncos take him at 67.
Big, long, lean, bursty. Range to play deep. Physical presence to play in the box.
pic.twitter.com/tVuCQaBMRV
— Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) April 29, 2023
Aye I gotta do it. Broncos country, let’s ride 🤣
— JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) April 29, 2023
Oregon center Alex Forsyth, the Broncos final pick of the draft at No. 257, had a fifth-round grade from Dane Brugler.
"He stays light and centered in his movements with the intelligence and grit that teams covet at the position. He has NFL reserve potential."
— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) April 29, 2023
Fun story about Adam Trautman:
In a game at Tampa Bay his rookie season, the Bucs couldnt find a picture of Trautman to use on their scoreboard, so instead they used a picture of Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/7MpOtTM2W3
— Mario Vetanze (@VetanzeTherapy) April 29, 2023
The Broncos' five draft selections are their fewest since the 2007 draft.
Did also add Trautman, so essentially a six-player class. https://t.co/25G8CY8APZ
— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) April 29, 2023
Can't believe everyone is saying this is the best draft class in NFL history. Go Broncos!
63: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
67: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
83: CB Riley Moss, Iowa
183: S JL Skinner, Boise State
257: C Alex Forsyth, Oregon
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) April 29, 2023
RT to officially welcome the 2023 #BroncosDraft Class!
🔸 @marvindmims
🔹 @Drew_16Sanders
🔸 @R_moss5
🔹 @JlJlskinner
🔸 @alexforsyth75
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 29, 2023
After adding five players through the draft, the Broncos will now fill their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents (we are tracking all of the team’s UDFA signings here). Denver has room on the roster for 13 more players.