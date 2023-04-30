Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 2023 NFL draft class

The Denver Broncos drafted wide receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive back Riley Moss on Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday evening.

Mims was picked in the second round (63rd pick) and Sanders and Moss were selected in the third round (67th and 85th picks). Mims played collegiately at Oklahoma, Sanders in the SEC at Arkansas and Moss sharpened his skills in the Big Ten at Iowa.

Denver traded away their first-round picks for the 2023 draft for Russell Wilson in March 2022, so the franchise had to wait until Day 2 of the draft to make their first picks.

On Day 3, the Broncos added Boise State safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and Oregon center Alex Forsyth (seventh round) to wrap up their draft. Denver also acquired tight end Adam Trautman in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the Broncos’ draft class.

The Denver Broncos 2023 Draft so far: RD 1 Russ Wilson QB

RD 1 Sean Payton HC

RD 2 Marvin Mims WR

RD 3 Drew Sanders ILB — The Orange Remembers (Nuggs 4/16) (@OrangeRemembers) April 29, 2023

That’s four Iowa players drafted in the Top 100. Riley Moss returned for a fifth season and is rewarded with a Day 2 selection. He’s headed to Denver. @hawkcentral https://t.co/p9fdufE5HM — Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) April 29, 2023

🏈 Seattle Seahawks — NFL Draft, 3rd Round John Schneider makes a trade with the Denver Broncos. How did that work out last time? Ha. Ha. Ha.

😁 😁 😁 😁#Seahawks #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4q7S2DOoVy — Sports By Chris Clough (@ChrisOnSports) April 29, 2023

This is what you’re getting in Marvin Mims, Broncos Country. pic.twitter.com/e1YYN7ULA9 — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 29, 2023

Denver selects Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims 63rd overall 🟠 19 TDs on 20+ yard throws since 2020 (1st among WRs) pic.twitter.com/lXCDDniEA6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

Drew Sanders in 2022-23 (67th pick) 10 sacks

148 pass rush snaps

LB Tyree Wilson in 2022-23 (7th pick) 7 sacks

257 pass rush snaps

Edge Rusher George Paton did it again folks pic.twitter.com/DsEs1QcWZZ — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) April 29, 2023

Riley Moss is the fastest white Bronco since O.J’s car pic.twitter.com/lPBKe7GzMN — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) April 29, 2023

Unbelievably Blessed!! Can’t wait to get going in Denver!! #BroncosCountry — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) April 29, 2023

A few Drew Sanders clips! Easy to see why he once was the #1 HS player coming out of the state Texas with his physical gifts and further along then you'd expect for a player that had a position change so recently. Day one starter? Probably not, but I do think he'll have a role pic.twitter.com/ZEcT1A1By4 — Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) April 29, 2023

Broncos are taking Boise State safety JL Skinner at 163. Skinner was one of my favorites in this draft. Would’ve been happy to see the Broncos take him at 67. Big, long, lean, bursty. Range to play deep. Physical presence to play in the box.

pic.twitter.com/tVuCQaBMRV — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) April 29, 2023

Aye I gotta do it. Broncos country, let’s ride 🤣 — JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) April 29, 2023

Oregon center Alex Forsyth, the Broncos final pick of the draft at No. 257, had a fifth-round grade from Dane Brugler. "He stays light and centered in his movements with the intelligence and grit that teams covet at the position. He has NFL reserve potential." — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) April 29, 2023

Fun story about Adam Trautman: In a game at Tampa Bay his rookie season, the Bucs couldnt find a picture of Trautman to use on their scoreboard, so instead they used a picture of Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/7MpOtTM2W3 — Mario Vetanze (@VetanzeTherapy) April 29, 2023

The Broncos' five draft selections are their fewest since the 2007 draft. Did also add Trautman, so essentially a six-player class. https://t.co/25G8CY8APZ — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) April 29, 2023

Can't believe everyone is saying this is the best draft class in NFL history. Go Broncos! 63: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

67: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

83: CB Riley Moss, Iowa

183: S JL Skinner, Boise State

257: C Alex Forsyth, Oregon — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) April 29, 2023

After adding five players through the draft, the Broncos will now fill their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents (we are tracking all of the team’s UDFA signings here). Denver has room on the roster for 13 more players.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire