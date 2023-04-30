Twitter reacts to Broncos’ 2023 NFL draft class

Brad Washington
The Denver Broncos drafted wide receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive back Riley Moss on Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday evening.

Mims was picked in the second round (63rd pick) and Sanders and Moss were selected in the third round (67th and 85th picks). Mims played collegiately at Oklahoma, Sanders in the SEC at Arkansas and Moss sharpened his skills in the Big Ten at Iowa.

Denver traded away their first-round picks for the 2023 draft for Russell Wilson in March 2022, so the franchise had to wait until Day 2 of the draft to make their first picks.

On Day 3, the Broncos added Boise State safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and Oregon center Alex Forsyth (seventh round) to wrap up their draft. Denver also acquired tight end Adam Trautman in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

After adding five players through the draft, the Broncos will now fill their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents (we are tracking all of the team’s UDFA signings here). Denver has room on the roster for 13 more players.

