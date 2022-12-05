Twitter reacts to the Broncos 10-9 loss to the Ravens
The Denver Broncos lost their ninth game of the season on Sunday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 10-9. Denver could not capitalize on the Ravens losing their quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury in the first half.
Russell Wilson completed 17-22 passes for 189 yards: a fine outing, but no touchdowns as the Broncos settled for three field goals.
With nine losses in 12 games, the Twitterscope generally has not been kind to the Broncos. And since the same issues that plagued the offense are still lingering, you can bet that Twitter won’t do any favors this time, too.
Let’s dive in, regardless.
Broncos defense continues to ball out: to no avail
Broncos defense today:
— Held Ravens to 10 points
— Faced no Lamar since 1Q
— Two interceptions
They lost. pic.twitter.com/CQL17I64N1
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 4, 2022
I’m sure Richard Sherman couldn’t wait to Tweet this
That Broncos locker room isnt going to be a fun place. Their Defense did enough today. Tough to lose that way.
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 4, 2022
This was not the plan for $250 Million
The Broncos and Russell Wilson are at an all time low. Their defense allowed only 10 points, yet they lost.
They lost to the Ravens without Lamar Jackson. They will now have a losing season for 4 consecutive years.
The Broncos didn’t pay Russ 250 million for this.
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 4, 2022
It’s quite possible
Broncos fans right now pic.twitter.com/9DmXu5b4sK
— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) December 4, 2022
But Andrew, that’s a whole month!
The Broncos have three touchdowns since Halloween.
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 4, 2022
Or at LEAST the PG version!
leaked footage of the broncos defense confronting the offense after the game pic.twitter.com/ZmL3AOLUDi
— Alex (@_notstamos) December 4, 2022
If he rides on a different plane, I highly doubt Russ will do any high knees
I'd like to apologize to all Broncos defensive players. Someone get Russell Wilson a bodyguard.. or at least a different plane to fly back on.
— Jason Moore (@jasonffl) December 4, 2022
Lastly, what’s this post without a “Let’s Ride” meme?
“Broncos Country, let’s ride”
The Ride: pic.twitter.com/JNtfhWFKOx
— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 4, 2022
Up next: the Broncos will face their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at home.