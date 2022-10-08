Twitter reacts to Braelon Allen’s first career touchdown pass

Asher Low
·2 min read

Yes, Braelon Allen actually threw a touchdown pass. Wisconsin’s star running back has been moved into the Wildcat formation during recent weeks, and the trend continued on Saturday against Northwestern.

As part of a dominant first half that saw Wisconsin take a 28-0 lead into the break, Allen found Chez Mellusi for a 23-yard score. The Fond Du Lac native has also gone over 100 yards on the ground for the 11th time in the last 15 games, and helped pace Wisconsin to a comfortable lead.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions to Allen throwing his first career touchdown pass. Is there anything that feels more Wisconsin than a running back to running back passing touchdown?

Check out Allen's throw:

Which Badger running backs have a thrown a touchdown pass?

Everything was working for Wisconsin:

Could be...

Yes way

Yes, it is a real sentence:

What can't he do?

Some Northwestern disbelief:

First of...many?

Yes he did

Heck of a half for Wisconsin

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories