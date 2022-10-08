Twitter reacts to Braelon Allen’s first career touchdown pass

Yes, Braelon Allen actually threw a touchdown pass. Wisconsin’s star running back has been moved into the Wildcat formation during recent weeks, and the trend continued on Saturday against Northwestern.

As part of a dominant first half that saw Wisconsin take a 28-0 lead into the break, Allen found Chez Mellusi for a 23-yard score. The Fond Du Lac native has also gone over 100 yards on the ground for the 11th time in the last 15 games, and helped pace Wisconsin to a comfortable lead.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions to Allen throwing his first career touchdown pass. Is there anything that feels more Wisconsin than a running back to running back passing touchdown?

Check out Allen's throw:

Which Badger running backs have a thrown a touchdown pass?

Everything was working for Wisconsin:

*sees that Wildcat touchdown pass from Braelon Allen* pic.twitter.com/QsO7NsGYdz — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) October 8, 2022

You’re telling me Braelon Allen is the second best quarterback on the field today — Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) October 8, 2022

Braelon Allen…. with the touchdown pass to Chez Mellusi for 23 yards. #Badgers — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) October 8, 2022

That was one hell of a play by Braelon Allen to avoid the rush and keep his eyes downfield for that TD pass. …yes, you read that correctly. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) October 8, 2022

Braelon Allen. Certified running back, safety, linebacker, and now quarterback. — Andrew. sad cfb fan 🇵🇱|🇲🇽 (@LatiNo_Chill) October 8, 2022

there is no way that Braelon Allen just threw a touchdown pass — Inside NU (@insidenu) October 8, 2022

Did… Braelon Allen just THROW A TOUCHDOWN PASS?!? — Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) October 8, 2022

Heck of a half for Wisconsin

What a half for Wisconsin. Running back Braelon Allen throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to running back Chez Mellusi out of the Wildcat package. Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 0. Badgers have 350 yards of total offense! — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) October 8, 2022

