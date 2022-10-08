Twitter reacts to Braelon Allen’s first career touchdown pass
Yes, Braelon Allen actually threw a touchdown pass. Wisconsin’s star running back has been moved into the Wildcat formation during recent weeks, and the trend continued on Saturday against Northwestern.
As part of a dominant first half that saw Wisconsin take a 28-0 lead into the break, Allen found Chez Mellusi for a 23-yard score. The Fond Du Lac native has also gone over 100 yards on the ground for the 11th time in the last 15 games, and helped pace Wisconsin to a comfortable lead.
Here is a look at some of the best reactions to Allen throwing his first career touchdown pass. Is there anything that feels more Wisconsin than a running back to running back passing touchdown?
Check out Allen's throw:
ANOTHA ONE! 🔥🙌@BraelonAllen ➡️ @chez_mellusi pic.twitter.com/GcBUgdZ1NF
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022
Which Badger running backs have a thrown a touchdown pass?
You all, the list of Wisconsin RBs to throw a TD pass, since 2000, is impressive 👀
➡️ @MonteeBall28
➡️ @SweetFeet_White
➡️ @BraelonAllen #B1Gstats x @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/mtq42ANbjY
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 8, 2022
Everything was working for Wisconsin:
*sees that Wildcat touchdown pass from Braelon Allen* pic.twitter.com/QsO7NsGYdz
— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) October 8, 2022
Could be...
You’re telling me Braelon Allen is the second best quarterback on the field today
— Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) October 8, 2022
Yes way
No way….
Braelon Allen…. with the touchdown pass to Chez Mellusi for 23 yards. #Badgers
— Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) October 8, 2022
Yes, it is a real sentence:
That was one hell of a play by Braelon Allen to avoid the rush and keep his eyes downfield for that TD pass.
…yes, you read that correctly.
— Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) October 8, 2022
What can't he do?
Braelon Allen.
Certified running back, safety, linebacker, and now quarterback.
— Andrew. sad cfb fan 🇵🇱|🇲🇽 (@LatiNo_Chill) October 8, 2022
Some Northwestern disbelief:
there is no way that Braelon Allen just threw a touchdown pass
— Inside NU (@insidenu) October 8, 2022
First of...many?
Here's a new one…@BraelonAllen ➡️ @chez_mellusi
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 8, 2022
Yes he did
Did… Braelon Allen just THROW A TOUCHDOWN PASS?!?
— Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) October 8, 2022
Heck of a half for Wisconsin
What a half for Wisconsin. Running back Braelon Allen throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to running back Chez Mellusi out of the Wildcat package. Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 0. Badgers have 350 yards of total offense!
— Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) October 8, 2022