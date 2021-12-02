Twitter reacts to Brad Davison’s career night, Wisconsin’s win over Georgia Tech
Wisconsin basketball continued its impressive start to the 2021-22 season last night with a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech.
A Yellow Jacket scored 33 points (Michael Devoe), Wisconsin was outrebounded by 8 and the Badgers shot 68% from the free throw line. Yet Wisconsin still won the game.
If that isn’t a sign of a good, gritty team I don’t know what is. Brad Davison had a career night with 27 points and 5/9 three-point shooting, Jonathan Davis filled every category of the stat sheet and the team as a whole buckled down late to close out a road win.
The No. 23-ranked Badgers now get set for a Saturday home bout with a 7-1 Marquette team.
Before we look ahead, here is some of the best Twitter reaction to last night’s win:
Former players
Steph Davison
— Sam Dekker (@dekker) December 2, 2021
BRAD IS HOT
— Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) December 2, 2021
Go CRAZY!!!!! @braddavi34
— D'Mitrik Trice (@DMitrikTrice0) December 2, 2021
Greg Gard
Love the fight. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/19tZVa4dM6
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 2, 2021
National writers
If you're still one of those shmucks who "hates" Brad Davison you need to do some serious soul searching. Dude can play for me anytime.
— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 2, 2021
Greg Gard. Silent Assassin.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 2, 2021
Local media
This might be THE Brad Davison game.
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 2, 2021
This team is a ton of fun. Fun is the most appropriate word.
— Asher Low (@alow_33) December 2, 2021
My thoughts: A guy scored 33 points against UW, which got outrebounded by 8 and was shaky from the free throw line. And the #Badgers still come out of this with a road win. Super night from a super senior was key.
— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 2, 2021
