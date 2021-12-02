Twitter reacts to Brad Davison’s career night, Wisconsin’s win over Georgia Tech

Wisconsin basketball continued its impressive start to the 2021-22 season last night with a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech.

A Yellow Jacket scored 33 points (Michael Devoe), Wisconsin was outrebounded by 8 and the Badgers shot 68% from the free throw line. Yet Wisconsin still won the game.

If that isn’t a sign of a good, gritty team I don’t know what is. Brad Davison had a career night with 27 points and 5/9 three-point shooting, Jonathan Davis filled every category of the stat sheet and the team as a whole buckled down late to close out a road win.

The No. 23-ranked Badgers now get set for a Saturday home bout with a 7-1 Marquette team.

Before we look ahead, here is some of the best Twitter reaction to last night’s win:

Former players

Steph Davison — Sam Dekker (@dekker) December 2, 2021

BRAD IS HOT — Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) December 2, 2021

Greg Gard

National writers

If you're still one of those shmucks who "hates" Brad Davison you need to do some serious soul searching. Dude can play for me anytime. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 2, 2021

Greg Gard. Silent Assassin. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 2, 2021

Local media

Story continues

This might be THE Brad Davison game. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 2, 2021

This team is a ton of fun. Fun is the most appropriate word. — Asher Low (@alow_33) December 2, 2021

My thoughts: A guy scored 33 points against UW, which got outrebounded by 8 and was shaky from the free throw line. And the #Badgers still come out of this with a road win. Super night from a super senior was key. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 2, 2021

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1