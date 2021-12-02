Twitter reacts to Brad Davison’s career night, Wisconsin’s win over Georgia Tech

Ben Kenney
·2 min read
Wisconsin basketball continued its impressive start to the 2021-22 season last night with a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech.

A Yellow Jacket scored 33 points (Michael Devoe), Wisconsin was outrebounded by 8 and the Badgers shot 68% from the free throw line. Yet Wisconsin still won the game.

If that isn’t a sign of a good, gritty team I don’t know what is. Brad Davison had a career night with 27 points and 5/9 three-point shooting, Jonathan Davis filled every category of the stat sheet and the team as a whole buckled down late to close out a road win.

The No. 23-ranked Badgers now get set for a Saturday home bout with a 7-1 Marquette team.

Before we look ahead, here is some of the best Twitter reaction to last night’s win:

Former players

Greg Gard

National writers

Local media

