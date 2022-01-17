Twitter reacts to bizarre 49ers-Cowboys NFC Wild Card Game ending

Twitter reacts to bizarre 49ers-Cowboys playoff finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wouldn't be 49ers football without a little bit of drama.

San Francisco ended up beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 Sunday at AT&T Stadium and the ending to the NFC Wild Card Game matchup was certainly a wild one.

On the second-to-last drive of the game, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel nearly carried the ball for a game-sealing first down with 1:21 remaining in regulation. Stopped just inches shy of the marker, San Francisco elected for a quarterback sneak from Jimmy Garoppolo, which he got, only for it to be negated due to a false start penalty called on left tackle Trent Williams.

The 49ers ended up punting, giving Dallas a chance to win the game with 31 seconds remaining but no timeouts. QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys very quickly marched into 49ers territory, only for the game to end on a bizarre play where Prescott elected to run and was unable to get up and spike the ball in time after what appears to be a possible miscommunication with the referee.

Ref BODYING Dak trying to get to the rock



WILD ENDING TO A SEASON pic.twitter.com/WjhhxkPUBy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2022

Nickelodeon please broadcast every game forever pic.twitter.com/wFrNUAm62P — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) January 17, 2022

Live look at Cowboys fans running to the internet to blame the refs for losing #SFvsDAL pic.twitter.com/3uZWaKIrKI — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 17, 2022

The ref when Dak was trying to spike it pic.twitter.com/cxS8w0VCml — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 17, 2022

WHAT??????? THE UMPIRE KNOCKED DAK OVER. DAK WAS READY. THE UMPIRE WAS LATE!!! HE DID NOT DO HIS JOB QUICKLY ENOUGH. COWBOYS SHOULD'VE HAD ONE SHOT AT THE END ZONE FROM THE 20. DOABLE!!! JUST ABSURD. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Heartbreak for Cowboys nation. pic.twitter.com/3OKFekPEoZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2022

The kids watching on Nickelodeon must be so bewildered. #SFvsDAL — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) January 17, 2022

Mike mccarthy verse his own brain was a game Mike mccarthy was never going to win — Basic ðŸ…¿ï¸FT (@PFTCommenter) January 17, 2022

Everybody did a bad job here, nobody should feel good about themselves, a truly remarkable symphony of failure by all parties involved — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 17, 2022

After holding the Cowboys to just seven points through the first three quarters, Dallas climbed back with 10 points in the fourth, setting up the possible game-winning drive.

The 49ers appear to have a flair for the dramatics, winning back-to-back games on each of the final drives after last week's stunner in Los Angeles to close out the regular season.

San Francisco will advance to the NFC Divisional Round where they will play the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.