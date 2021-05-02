Twitter reacts to Bills’ Day 3 picks at 2021 NFL draft

The Bills made five total picks on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft. In the middle of that final slate of selections, Buffalo made a trade back with the Houston Texans to acquire extra pics.

In doing so, the Bills rounded out their 2021 draft class with:

Round 5, pick No. 161: OL Tommy Doyle (Miami OH)

Round 6, pick No. 203: WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)

Round 6, pick No. 212: DB Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh)

Round 6, pick No. 213: CB Rachad Wildgoose (Wisconsin)

Round 7, pick No. 236: OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)

After an up-and-down first two days of the draft and the continuation of doubling-down on prospects in the same position group, the Buffalo faithful were sent through a bit of a whirlwind. Here’s how Bills Mafia reacted on Twitter to the selections as the third day of the draft rolled on:

#Bills drafting upside Tackles for the future. Like Tommy Doyle down here. Another MAC sleeper Tackle. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) May 1, 2021

New #Bills OT Tommy Doyle injury hx: Have to do some digging but freshman year cut short due to a foot injury, otherwise missed 3 other games over 3 years. Another big body that shows a lot of potential. — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) May 1, 2021

There goes Tommy Doyle to Buffalo. The Bills are loading up on athletic offensive linemen. Got the ridiculously freaky tackle prospect Spencer Brown out of Northern Iowa last night. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 1, 2021

Pictured: Sean McDermott with draft picks Gregory Rousseau, Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/u033Oh7nCI — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) May 1, 2021

Bills just stole WR Marquez Stevenson, That is a HUGE PICK FOR THEM — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) May 1, 2021

For #BillsMafia Marquez Stevenson was my highest-graded "small/speedster" WR in this class. Had him at No. 69 overall. Fantastic pick. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) May 1, 2021

Josh Allen gonna throw 80 yard bombs to Marquez Stevenson — Alex Nicholls (@Big9Al) May 1, 2021

The Bills may have just gotten the steal of the draft with Marquez Stevenson — Chad Barrett (@LockdownCB) May 1, 2021

Two safeties I could see out-playing my grade: Damar Hamlin, Pitt

Ar'Darius Washington, TCU I like both but each had something pushing my grade down. Right scheme fit and each could blow up IMO — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 26, 2021

We're 50 picks into the NFL draft, and Damar Hamlin is listed on the ESPN bottomline as Mel Kiper's 4th-best defensive back available. — John McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) May 1, 2021

#BillsMafia You're getting a star. Damar Hamlin is really good. — Joshua Travis (@Maddog_219) May 1, 2021

The goose is loose… @BuffaloBills draft CB Rachad Wildgoose #BillsMafia #Bills — Buffalo Mafia Sports Talk (@TommyTalksBills) May 1, 2021

People keep saying Kwity Payne is the coolest name in this years draft, but there is literally a S out of VATech named Divine Diablo and a CB out of Wisconsin named Rachad Wildgoose. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Seth Arron Megginson (@Seth_Arron) April 27, 2021

Bills drafted the guy with the best name in the draft class. Rachad Wildgoose. — Zach Kozoduj (@koz9130) May 2, 2021

Seven picks to go, and the greatest name in the draft, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose of Wisconsin, is still on the board — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 1, 2021

Can we call Rachad Wildgoose simply goose please? #BillsMafia — EJ Daniels (@edaniels77) May 1, 2021

We want to see Rachad return kicks, or have multiple pick sixes, so that we can hear the announcers talk about a Wildgoose chase. — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) May 1, 2021

Another outstanding selection by the Buffalo Bills in round 7 who draft Jack Anderson, a versatile lineman that will add depth at guard and center. https://t.co/0vAeFAl8ut — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) May 1, 2021

The guys in ESPN’s broadcast say that Jack Anderson is a “fundamentally sound zone run blocker” He might be the only one on the Bills roster right now tbh — Wake (@wakejatkins) May 1, 2021

With the 236th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Buffalo Bills select Jack Anderson, OG. @TexasTechFB. Quick feet and get-off on the snap, Anderson's ability to pull is what appeals to me the most. Another big blocker for the Bills. Loading up. — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) May 1, 2021

