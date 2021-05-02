Twitter reacts to Bills’ Day 3 picks at 2021 NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bills made five total picks on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft. In the middle of that final slate of selections, Buffalo made a trade back with the Houston Texans to acquire extra pics.

In doing so, the Bills rounded out their 2021 draft class with:

Round 5, pick No. 161: OL Tommy Doyle (Miami OH)
Round 6, pick No. 203: WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
Round 6, pick No. 212: DB Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh)
Round 6, pick No. 213: CB Rachad Wildgoose (Wisconsin)
Round 7, pick No. 236: OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)

After an up-and-down first two days of the draft and the continuation of doubling-down on prospects in the same position group, the Buffalo faithful were sent through a bit of a whirlwind. Here’s how Bills Mafia reacted on Twitter to the selections as the third day of the draft rolled on:

Related

2021 NFL draft: Bills cap sixth-round picks with Rachad Wildgoose

2021 NFL draft: Bills' second sixth-round pick is Damar Hamlin

2021 NFL draft: Bills take WR Marquez Stevenson with first pick in Round 6

Instant analysis: Another back-to-back as Bills pick Tommy Doyle in fifth round

Recommended Stories