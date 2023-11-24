Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick still undecided on starting QB, two days before game

The New England Patriots are two days away from their Week 12 clash with the New York Giants, and they still haven’t made a decision on a starting quarterback.

When pressed on the issue at Friday’s press conference, Belichick refused to broach the subject and officially name a starter. So the Patriots will go into the weekend with the same uncertainty that’s been hovering over the team all week at the most important position on the football field.

Bill Belichick still won't budge on the #Patriots starting quarterback: "I've told everybody to be ready to go." Said he won't be announcing starters at every position, including quarterback. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 24, 2023

Mac Jones has reportedly been getting first-team reps during the media portion of practice, while Bailey Zappe has worked in with the second-team unit.

Meanwhile, Belichick has alluded to Will Grier still having some catching up to do in the offense, and Malik Cunningham hasn’t even taken a practice snap at quarterback since before the Patriots’ Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s easy to see why outsiders looking in would consider the current quarterback situation in New England a complete mess right now. Here’s what people are saying on social media about the team’s quarterback situation:

If Bill Belichick won't name his starting quarterback, the least he can do is name the QB he'll bench in the second half. — Bennett Alper (@Bennett_Alper) November 24, 2023

This is new territory for Bill, must be difficult for him — Badge NFL News (@Badge_NFL_News) November 24, 2023

Belichick keeps everyone guessing about his starting QB. — n8 (@loveandnate) November 24, 2023

He knows they’re 2-8 and he sounds ridiculous — Kevin OB (@KevinPOBrien) November 24, 2023

He a Smug clown 🤡 — King Cookie (@KingCookieCA) November 24, 2023

What a freaking tool. He wasn’t asked who on the team is starting Sunday, he was asked who was going to be starting at QB Sunday. Getting absolutely tired of his ego and stubbornness. — Matt Erickson (@Matt_Erickson12) November 24, 2023

So tired of him — Pats 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@LiquidZer0x) November 24, 2023

Tired of this team — Jay Ordan (@JLaboss6565) November 24, 2023

All his QB's are trash. Why is this bizarre? — 🆒 (@NotAvailabIeNow) November 24, 2023

bill trolling the media remains hilarious. — 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩🏌🏻‍♂️ (@routemanmarvin) November 24, 2023

Was all Brady, people are seeing the Cleveland Browns coach we always knew you were. Can’t win without Brady!! — Ryan David (@WpgSpidey) November 24, 2023

Maybe Belichick is planning to have Jones and Zappe split the game reps, maybe 1/2 each, and he wants to limit having to defend that ahead of time? And maybe that’s conditional based on how the game goes in the 1st half? — Vastleft (@vastleft) November 24, 2023

Followup question: "In how many of your first 10 games, Bill, would you say everyone was ready to go?" — Jim Donaldson (@JimDonaldsonJr) November 24, 2023

This has to be the final season of this show right? — Boston 🦃 Mike (@BostonSports_BM) November 24, 2023

This must be what the Browns media and fans felt like as it came to an end in Cleveland — Kevin OB (@KevinPOBrien) November 24, 2023

When you know you don’t have a legit one on your roster, why lie — Justin White (@justinwhiteVA) November 24, 2023

Cunningham Grier zappe Mac all rotate series in the 1st ever 4 qb game rotation. Defense won't be able to adjust from series to series — Mr D. (@beans4bear) November 24, 2023

My God his schtick is so played out. — Remy (@RemyVorender) November 24, 2023

Speaking of what’s the point — Inviolate Borders (@JeffShepherd63) November 24, 2023

