Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick still undecided on starting QB, two days before game

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read
The New England Patriots are two days away from their Week 12 clash with the New York Giants, and they still haven’t made a decision on a starting quarterback.

When pressed on the issue at Friday’s press conference, Belichick refused to broach the subject and officially name a starter. So the Patriots will go into the weekend with the same uncertainty that’s been hovering over the team all week at the most important position on the football field.

Mac Jones has reportedly been getting first-team reps during the media portion of practice, while Bailey Zappe has worked in with the second-team unit.

Meanwhile, Belichick has alluded to Will Grier still having some catching up to do in the offense, and Malik Cunningham hasn’t even taken a practice snap at quarterback since before the Patriots’ Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s easy to see why outsiders looking in would consider the current quarterback situation in New England a complete mess right now. Here’s what people are saying on social media about the team’s quarterback situation:

