Twitter reacts to Bengals QB Joe Burrow out against Ravens with wrist injury

Mark Lane
·3 min read

Finally, a compelling matchup came to Thursday Night Football as the Cincinnati Bengals dueled with the Baltimore Ravens for a foothold in the highly competitive AFC North.

The game may as well have been called a TKO in favor of Baltimore. By halftime, Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined with a developing wrist injury. “Developing,” here meaning there was footage of Burrow wearing a brace in the day leading into the game, but he was not on the injury report with a wrist issue.

Twitter was full of takes and responses when Burrow left the game. Here are some of the best.

