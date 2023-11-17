Twitter reacts to Bengals QB Joe Burrow out against Ravens with wrist injury

Finally, a compelling matchup came to Thursday Night Football as the Cincinnati Bengals dueled with the Baltimore Ravens for a foothold in the highly competitive AFC North.

The game may as well have been called a TKO in favor of Baltimore. By halftime, Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined with a developing wrist injury. “Developing,” here meaning there was footage of Burrow wearing a brace in the day leading into the game, but he was not on the injury report with a wrist issue.

Twitter was full of takes and responses when Burrow left the game. Here are some of the best.

A glimpse of what Joe Burrow is dealing with on what the team now says is a right wrist injury: pic.twitter.com/nOW3qR0RhR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The @PrimeVideo broadcast showed this video of #Bengals QB Joe Burrow getting off the team bus with a brace/wrap around his right wrist and thumb. Burrow wasn't on the injury report. Now he's questionable with a right wrist injury. Jake Browning is in. pic.twitter.com/6ozbQ2SX1k — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2023

Giving Joe Burrow my arm so he can graft it on like Revolver Ocelot — Medicinal Jordans (@khalborland) November 17, 2023

Nestor: The Baltimore Ravens are up 11 points at home at halftime and Joe Burrow can’t grip a football. They better not lose to the Cincinnati Bengals tonight… — WNST Baltimore Positive (@WNST) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow being out while I have Ja’Marr Chase in fantasy is depressing — RIGO (@reegsz) November 17, 2023

Joe burrow this joe burrow that — K (@Leeqw__) November 17, 2023

If Joe Burrow is out for longer than this game, I don't think Bengals – Jags is staying on Monday Night Football. The NFL hasn't given the Jags a Sunday Night or Monday Night game in over a decade. If they're facing Jake Browning instead of Burrow, they're gonna flex that game. — Chris Hilling (@cityonahilling) November 17, 2023

Joe burrow is out? I’m going to bed — OG Chongoloid (The Real General) (@always_noyne) November 17, 2023

I might’ve drafted the best and made the biggest trade in my fantasy, yet joe burrow will be the sole reason I miss the playoffs smh — D.R.E gaming (@DREeastgamer516) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow a system QB. I seen enough. Ravens can’t stop the backup — mear (@tuhmear) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow and Lamar being my fantasy qbs this week was a BAD idea — N o a h (@TheVeikage) November 17, 2023

Welp hope Joe burrow get better but the bengals are COOKED hate to see it — Myles 🐶⚡️〽️ (@mylesno_austin) November 17, 2023

Hate this for Burrow https://t.co/kvawa2AWef — A. Duggal, MD (@DocDuggal) November 17, 2023

I like how there was a whole Lamar injury montage but there isn’t one for Joe https://t.co/6fKWGgnxLu — some rando (@oshensyde) November 17, 2023

Fml. There goes the parlay 🤦🏼‍♂️😅 https://t.co/9ekltNYNDp — Nick (@gdtba07) November 17, 2023

It’s joever for the bengals https://t.co/nIqw0mgGwF — dully (in Bobo we trust) (@3rdeyedull) November 17, 2023

The Bengals are obviously going to miss Joe Burrow, but Jake Browning's managed the game well for Cincy so far. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 17, 2023

The Bengals simply aren’t a factor without Joe Burrow. Zac Taylor is not Kevin Stefanski & their roster isn’t as complete. #DawgPound — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) November 17, 2023

I dropped CJ Stroud because I have Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson. A week later they’re both hurt. Unreal. — Alex Romero (@arom33) November 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire