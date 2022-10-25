Twitter reacts to Bears’ upset win over Patriots on MNF

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive 33-14 upset of the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, which marked Chicago’s first-ever win in Foxborough.

The Bears played a solid game on all three phases. The offense moved the ball and scored 33 points; the defense held the Patriots scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers; and Cairo Santos as flawless accounting for 15 points.

It’s safe to say, this is the most fun Bears fans have had watching their team win a game in quite some time.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bears’ big prime-time win against the Patriots in Foxborough:

