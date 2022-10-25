Twitter reacts to Bears’ upset win over Patriots on MNF

The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive 33-14 upset of the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, which marked Chicago’s first-ever win in Foxborough.

The Bears played a solid game on all three phases. The offense moved the ball and scored 33 points; the defense held the Patriots scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers; and Cairo Santos as flawless accounting for 15 points.

It’s safe to say, this is the most fun Bears fans have had watching their team win a game in quite some time.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bears’ big prime-time win against the Patriots in Foxborough:

I forgot what it was like to watch a Bears game and not be angry. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 25, 2022

I really hope the Bears give Fields some OL/WR help this offseason. You see the flashes, and they would happen more often if he had more around him. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) October 25, 2022

I can't think of the last time I've had this much fun watching a #Bears game. Dominant win in every sense of the word. All three phases were fantastic. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 25, 2022

How pissed is #MNF that Belichick didn’t break the record tonight?? All of those tape rolls painstakingly put together about Halas’ record being broken after a game vs his very own team that never got to air… I’m giddy I’m so happy 😂 sweet dreams, Bears fam! 🐻⬇️ — Corie (@TalkBearsToMe) October 25, 2022

THIS IS UNREAL. THE BEARS HAVE SCORED 33 POINTS ON THE ROAD — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 25, 2022

.@ChicagoBears looking like a solid football team; like I echoed in August…they have a coach & a QB — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 25, 2022

Trying to find the Bears haters right now? #DaBears pic.twitter.com/V75pWSrKbE — Adam Rank (@adamrank) October 25, 2022

#Bears rookie DBs got tired of hearing about George Pickens and decided to make some catches of their own — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) October 25, 2022

In all seriousness, the #Bears needed to show pending free agents what they’ve got on a national stage. This was literally their last chance and they NAILED it. The potential is there. Now to add the right difference-makers to elevate it — TJ Starman (@TJStarman) October 25, 2022

All day I was saying the Bears will shock the world. Prime Time Victory Steaks®️

💋💋💋#DaBears pic.twitter.com/PE3wGvloYq — Lord Zito (@VivalaZito) October 25, 2022

I legitimately forgot what this felt like. Matt Eberflus is kicking Bill Belichick's ass. #Bears — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) October 25, 2022

This is a BIG win for the #Bears. This is something you can build on and can change the feel of the season not only for Justin Fields but for the entire roster. The players believe in this staff. Total team win tonight. Just dominant. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 25, 2022

We’re seeing the best possible version of the 2022 #Bears tonight. And this is their floor moving forward. Help for Justin Fields is coming this off-season. And when it does, lookout. #DaBears — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) October 25, 2022

A great player is somehow in the right place at the right time when it matters the most. Great game, Roquan Smith, and of course, the Bears' D. — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) October 25, 2022

Matt Eberflus had his team READY tonight from beginning to end. Bears have always came out flat after extended breaks/bye weeks under the past few regimes. This was impressive. — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 25, 2022

When was the last time #Bears fans had this much fun watching a nationally televised game? — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) October 25, 2022

Two observations tonight: This has to be the most dominant Bears win over the Patriots in series history Bulls also beating the Celtics cements Chicago as a superior sports city to Boston, simple as that — Alex Roux (@a_roux) October 25, 2022

This is the best Bears game I’ve seen in so many years man. Our young team just went into New England and beat the absolute shit out of a Bill Belichick coached team on the road I can’t believe that happened — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 25, 2022

Did the bears create a QB controversy and effectively end said QB controversy in the same game? — PolesGoat (@Polesgoat) October 25, 2022

A Monday Night to remember for the two #Bears 2nd round draft picks. Both Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker recorded an interception. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 25, 2022

The Bears are kicking Bill Belichick’s ass while Vince Vaughn discusses the filming of the football scene in Wedding Crashers. It’s not possible to scheme up more enjoyable content for me — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 25, 2022

The Chicago Bears have scored 30+ points in prime time and I am expecting my alarm clock to wake me up any second — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) October 25, 2022

I’m not saying this was a big win but Bears fans should greet the team at the airport. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) October 25, 2022

The Justin Fields QB class tour: Trey Lance ✅

Davis Mills ✅

Mac Jones ✅

Zach Wilson ? — EJ (@itsmine49) October 25, 2022

You know that Papa Bear George Halas is looking down fondly at his #Bears tonight. Bill Belichick will surpass him on the all-time wins list, but it won't be against Halas' team. And for that, we are thankful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tRdQG0pvym — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) October 25, 2022

