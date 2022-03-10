Twitter reacts to Bears trading Khalil Mack to Chargers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Khalil Mack
    Khalil Mack
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a statement ahead of free agency trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a move that helps the Bears accumulate two draft selections — one additional pick in 2022 and in 2023 — and clears Mack’s massive cap hit of $30.15 million in 2022.

But it’s also the end of an era after former GM Ryan Pace traded two first-round selections for Mack back in 2018. While Mack had a dominant 2018 season, it was all downhill from there.

With a new regime in place with Poles running the show, he made a massive move to deal a defensive star for draft capital and help free up the salary cap ahead of what’s sure to be a busy free agency.

As you can imagine, the Mack trade sent Twitter into a frenzy. For the most part, Bears fans understood the importance of trading Mack, who’s on the wrong side of 30, to acquire valuable draft capital. But it’s the reported compensation of a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection that has fans up in arms.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Mack trade:

1

1

Recommended Stories