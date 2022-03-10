Twitter reacts to Bears trading Khalil Mack to Chargers

New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a statement ahead of free agency trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a move that helps the Bears accumulate two draft selections — one additional pick in 2022 and in 2023 — and clears Mack’s massive cap hit of $30.15 million in 2022.

But it’s also the end of an era after former GM Ryan Pace traded two first-round selections for Mack back in 2018. While Mack had a dominant 2018 season, it was all downhill from there.

With a new regime in place with Poles running the show, he made a massive move to deal a defensive star for draft capital and help free up the salary cap ahead of what’s sure to be a busy free agency.

As you can imagine, the Mack trade sent Twitter into a frenzy. For the most part, Bears fans understood the importance of trading Mack, who’s on the wrong side of 30, to acquire valuable draft capital. But it’s the reported compensation of a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection that has fans up in arms.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Mack trade:

Khalil Mack to Chargers for a 2nd round pick this year and a 6th round pick next year. Ryan Poles' first move as #Bears GM is embarrassingly bad. You DO NOT create massive holes like that — at pass rush (!) — without getting a 1st round pick in return. Terrible. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) March 10, 2022

I'm disappointed as a fan to see Khalil Mack go. But I understand the business of football. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 10, 2022

I’m actually convinced that the #Bears actually just got fleeced for Khalil Mack. A 2nd and 6th-round pick is the best offer you can get? I get the cap implications, but wow. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 10, 2022

#Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers, per multiple reports. Instant reaction: “wow.” — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 10, 2022

Was trading Khalil Mack a likely possibility for the #Bears at some point in the future? 100%. Should they have gotten more in return? Absolutely. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 10, 2022

#Bears in rebuild mode now. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 10, 2022

I don't know what to think about this but it sure feels like CRAP!!!! https://t.co/1FOn0APIbA — Cousin Heidi🌻 ➡️ Oso🧸 (@Heidiaca) March 10, 2022

Bears front office try not to do something stupid challenge (MPOSSIBLE) https://t.co/U0Jcumf3eT — Writer (@terxme) March 10, 2022

OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS FINALLY OVER https://t.co/X3ob2Ruf2S — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) March 10, 2022

Yeah… I hate this move 100% I’ll give Poles the benefit of the doubt, but that’s not close to a good move#Bears https://t.co/gK4Jpv6reM — Jake (@Jake_B30) March 10, 2022

I think this is the right move. Have to use those picks to build up the offense around Fields. The Bears aren’t winning anything this year and he’ll be 32 next year https://t.co/c0pMDlVY6w — Stephen Letizia (@StephenLetizia) March 10, 2022

If that’s the case, thanks for the memories #52. 2018 was amazing when he arrived. Was an awesome season to watch with him leading the defense. https://t.co/et0VRV9rYk — Buzz (@BuzzOnTap) March 10, 2022

I love Mack. But with so many needs and depleted draft picks, I think this is probably the wise decision. Let the new man in charge do his job, and his job is to fix the roster mess created by Ryan Pace. https://t.co/Krt2PZcy22 — Brad Robinson (@bradrobinson8) March 10, 2022

Let's just say that #RyanPace did not maximize the prime years of Khalil Mack.#Bears https://t.co/yisNi49AhD — A Football Friend (@AFootballFriend) March 10, 2022

Trading away high draft picks for a 31 year old pass rusher because Von Miller won a Super Bowl with the Rams seems like bad process Never trade high picks for aging players that don’t play QB https://t.co/Q3NVsBY8vn — Josh Larky ↗️ (@jlarkytweets) March 10, 2022

I was just talking with my boys that Mack COULD be on the move!!! They thought I was crazy! #Bears https://t.co/Gs9HC2QIf5 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 10, 2022

Did #12 approve this trade? He is the proper owner of the #Bears, after all https://t.co/jNIEuYTNnr — Adam Senn (@AdamSenn1) March 10, 2022

Not me checking if this was the real Rap account three times … https://t.co/6ygGKc1mkj pic.twitter.com/vU02HFl1kq — 🅑🅔🅐🅡🅢🅖🅡🅛 (@BearsGrl80) March 10, 2022

I certainly did not expect “prime draft pick compensation” to be a 2nd and a 6th. https://t.co/1PHyVyDoyv — Jason Kinander (@JasonKinander) March 10, 2022

It is now safe to say that the Bears lost the Khalil Mack trade. https://t.co/cNtYv04mhM — Patton Mazzola 🥋 (@pattonmazz17) March 10, 2022

Smart move. Mack's window and the Bears windows no longer line up. https://t.co/G8paJx61AG — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 10, 2022

Welp. Love Khalil but Bears weren't going to win a Super Bowl any time soon with him. https://t.co/PXhWk5GROl — Hungry hungry HIPAA (@_graeme_) March 10, 2022

Im cool with it. Start the tear down https://t.co/lbWjsy5PdT — Sean O'Brien (@baby_nashville) March 10, 2022

This was the time to trade Khalil Mack for the #Bears and new GM Ryan Poles, who makes his first bold move. Mack is 31, the best player on a bad roster, whose value never will be higher than now. So Poles sold high, with eye on future and likely plans to rebuild around offense. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) March 10, 2022

Khalil Mack's debut game with the #Bears was the best game I've even seen a defensive player play in person. It was quite literally all downhill from there. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 10, 2022

Khalil Mack is no longer on the #Bears… Holy shit. I’m speechless. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 10, 2022

If there’s anything learned from this Khalil Mack trade: The #Bears are buying into Justin Fields, and are committed to building around him. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 10, 2022

look, you cannot argue that moving on from Khalil Mack was a prudent move. He's 31, coming off foot surgery, hasn't been elite elite (or healthy) since 2018. if he has peak football left, won't be in games that matter I'm underwhelmed with the comp, but trade is growing on me — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 10, 2022

I’m stunned we have traded Khalil Mack. Was looking forward to seeing Mack out there healthy again. Ryan Poles wants to rebuild through the draft and the Bears need more picks. Trust the process #DaBears — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) March 10, 2022

Am I missing something with Khalil Mack? The guy WAS a beast. Wrong side of 30, overpaid, tallied 15 sacks total in his last two seasons…He’s still a decent player, but hardly the game changer he used to be!! — Chris (@Chris3637) March 10, 2022

I’m sorry people want me to be mad about Khalil Mack but I’m not. I want Ryan Poles to build this thing back up. Being 7-10 with Khalil Mack does absolutely nothing. Are people really mad about this? Did they think the Bears were a healthy Khalil Mack away from being good? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 10, 2022

I’ll never forget how insanely happy I was when the Bears first acquired Khalil Mack. This sucks. — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) March 10, 2022

Why the Bears didn't get too much in terms of compensation Khalil Mack's cap hit the next three years: pic.twitter.com/8hraEtxYQR — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) March 10, 2022

