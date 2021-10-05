Twitter reacts to Bears trading for former Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
The Bears are trading for wide receiver Jakeem Grant, sending a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero.

Grant has plenty of return experience, particularly with punt returns. He has five career punt and kick return touchdowns. Just last season with the Dolphins, Grant had a career-high 29 punt returns for 330 yards and a touchdown.

This was a move that many didn’t see coming, but it makes sense given how things have unfolded Tuesday with the Bears.

Bears running back David Montgomery will miss four to five weeks with a knee sprain, which means it’ll be Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert getting reps for the next month.

But why send future draft capital for a return man? It comes back to Herbert, who’s been returning kickoffs — and doing a good job — for Chicago. With Montgomery out, Herbert’s value as a running back exceeds his value as a return specialist, so they’re likely turning to Grant, someone with plenty of return experience.

The reaction on Twitter varied depending on the fan base. Bears fans are excited for the addition of Grant, another speedster who has the chance to make plays in the return game and potentially at wide receiver. Meanwhile, Dolphins fans are more than excited to be rid of Grant and believe it was a steal that they managed to get a sixth-round pick in return.

