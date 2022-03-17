Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Chicago Bears finally made a move at wide receiver. Only, it’s not the move many fans were hoping for as Chicago is expected to sign former Green Bay Packers wideout Equanimeous St. Brown to serve as depth.

A former sixth-round pick, St. Brown has spent his entire four-year career with the Packers. He’s served mostly as a depth option, which is what he figures to be in Chicago. St. Brown worked with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay, so he has a good understanding of Getsy’s scheme.

There was certainly an interesting reaction to the move. While some were questioning the move, others understood that it’s simply a depth move for a Bears team that has just Darnell Mooney — and possibly Dazz Newsome — as reliable options at receiver right now.

Expect the Bears to make more moves at wide receiver this offseason — be it in free agency and the NFL draft — to surround quarterback Justin Fields with weapons.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the depth signing of St. Brown:

The Damiere Byrd for 2022. Please dont overreact bc its not Juju. Lol https://t.co/jxgHPGJ2qX — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) March 17, 2022

Actually love this move. Give me all of the reclamation projects https://t.co/WUBeqMmBTq — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 17, 2022

Will take any WR on the Bears at this rate. Obviously ESB has the Luke Getsy connection from Green Bay Both St. Brown brothers remain in the NFC North https://t.co/Yhsxg79jIa — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 17, 2022

#Bears thought they may get MVS, but end up signing ESB https://t.co/VhEVKe4KHs — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) March 17, 2022

Luke Getsy had to play a role in this, yeah? I'm assuming he comes dirt cheap https://t.co/qnZJR53eA5 — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) March 17, 2022

Curious about the money, frankly curious about the player too. Don’t know near as much about St. Brown as others might, but with Nsimba Webster in the top 4 WRs otherwise moves like this were always a given https://t.co/niK1m0sLqC — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 17, 2022

Fully expect the #Bears to bring in young talent on the offensive side of the ball through the draft. Important when doing this to bring in guys that know the system. Signed Lucas Patrick on the line and now ESB. Like this move a lot. https://t.co/MFDuBY18tF — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 17, 2022

I like the #Bears signing Equanimeous St. Brown as solid depth at wide receiver. Has obvious ties to Luke Getsy, and he's a 6-5 receiver with legit 4.4 speed. He gives Chicago a size-speed profile they didn't have last year. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 17, 2022

the bears are going to be a PROBLEM 😤😤😤 https://t.co/Med4Hr5m9d — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) March 17, 2022

Another former Packers player that’ll come in and understand Luke Getsy’s terminology on the #Bears offense. https://t.co/xLdcf61lIA — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 17, 2022

I think the Bears fanbase needs to relax and go outside for a bit 🥴 https://t.co/8Vp6cJkzUz — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 17, 2022

WR depth I had us signing him in my mock offseason lol. Need bodies in the room because we only have 2 under contract https://t.co/dzZgSTxwAn — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 17, 2022

Don’t hate this. Love his name https://t.co/g6sB6Cdk3G — Young Redford (@mrejr8234) March 17, 2022

Depth spot for a team that has 2 WRs under contract https://t.co/K8LIEpU0yC — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) March 17, 2022

I’ve always rooted for this kid. Just seems to never be able to put it fully together. Tons of upside tho https://t.co/pX7lDFaGpM — big rig ™️ (@hainystyle) March 17, 2022

Justin about to throw to real estate agents bruh. https://t.co/iBnO4kQsKk pic.twitter.com/Yz3ZgZSKXL — Demarco (@djohns_82) March 17, 2022

He's 6'5" and that's something no one on the Bears roster can offer (yes, I'm reaching here because he's very mid) https://t.co/ClAeDONvyb — William Martin (@W_M_Martin) March 17, 2022

No one: Rest of the NFC North to Packers players and coaches: https://t.co/3kbmOdftSq pic.twitter.com/FsVSI8r9yc — Matt Mamba (@MattMamba24) March 17, 2022

Lol I’m guessing Getsy asked for a WR he’s familiar w/ that knows his system. Idk just my guess 😭 https://t.co/L7yQF4rM0I — Iceberg Slim (@LarentaeMabins) March 17, 2022

The entire NFC North just signs former Packers https://t.co/g5v9CC6BQJ — andy johnson (@andyjohnson_) March 17, 2022

The St Browns are an NFC North family. Always will be. https://t.co/qXx7D3mal1 — Bennett Karoll (@thebennettk) March 17, 2022

Guys… the market is coming to us. The market is coming to us. https://t.co/Yp7M2CR58h — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 17, 2022

Well, on the bright side, he has a really cool name. https://t.co/2gBU24RTy9 — Chris (@UMPunk_101) March 17, 2022

Haven’t seen the money yet. But I’d imagine he’s going to be an option from the slot, or just depth in general for the #Bears. https://t.co/5vBkPGp310 — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 17, 2022

Elite signing

Bears get a legit X WR on the extreme cheap

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I love the Bears' WRs https://t.co/No2FqsfJDs — Joe (@JoeA_NFL) March 17, 2022

OK. OK. 6'5", 4.4 40. Deep threat who had trouble staying healthy and earning Rodgers' trust. https://t.co/CFLH5Gn6CB — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) March 17, 2022

This isn’t what I had in mind when I pleaded for the Bears to sign some receivers in free agency. https://t.co/gzpjqp01sq — Beau Rehner (@BeauRehner) March 17, 2022

People are actually pissed off that the Bears signed a depth receiver… I hate this fanbase https://t.co/A9YiDjVl4K — David Miller (@millerfootball_) March 17, 2022

The Bears only had Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome under contract why are some bears fans freaking out about this https://t.co/HIXWfpTHyy — Jeff (@CubsJeff) March 17, 2022

The #Bears are taking a chance on St.Brown, a low-risk, high-reward WR who will add some depth to the WR room and be a complement for Darnell Mooney. https://t.co/8ZimEL4SR6 — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 17, 2022

Hmm. Lots of upside, has never reached his potential. https://t.co/z8FJy4jXE5 — Kris 🌻 (@KrisArmstrong1) March 17, 2022

One of the best weapons Rodgers had. And he still couldn’t get to the Super Bowl. Won’t work for the Bears https://t.co/WvklZYxy0h — Bowtie #TradeYelich (@bowtie_911) March 17, 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen…

The Green Bay Bears! 🤡 https://t.co/bJO2aKaz3c — ANGRY FAVRE 🧀💚 (@angryfavre) March 17, 2022

