Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
The Chicago Bears finally made a move at wide receiver. Only, it’s not the move many fans were hoping for as Chicago is expected to sign former Green Bay Packers wideout Equanimeous St. Brown to serve as depth.

A former sixth-round pick, St. Brown has spent his entire four-year career with the Packers. He’s served mostly as a depth option, which is what he figures to be in Chicago. St. Brown worked with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay, so he has a good understanding of Getsy’s scheme.

There was certainly an interesting reaction to the move. While some were questioning the move, others understood that it’s simply a depth move for a Bears team that has just Darnell Mooney — and possibly Dazz Newsome — as reliable options at receiver right now.

Expect the Bears to make more moves at wide receiver this offseason — be it in free agency and the NFL draft — to surround quarterback Justin Fields with weapons.

Here's how Twitter is reacting to the depth signing of St. Brown:

