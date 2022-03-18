Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Byron Pringle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Byron Pringle
    Byron Pringle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Fields
    Justin Fields
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Chicago Bears have signed another wide receiver in former Kansas City Chief Byron Pringle. Pringle signed a one-year, prove-it deal worth $6 million with $4 million guaranteed.

It’s not a surprising move considering new general manager Ryan Poles hails form Kansas City and saw exactly what Pringle could do. It’s a solid move for the Bears and gives quarterback Justin Fields another weapon to work with.

Pringle is coming of his best season, where he had 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Chiefs. Where things currently stand, Pringle looks to be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Darnell Mooney.

The general reaction to the move was excitement from Bears fans and disappointment from Chiefs fans, who have seen Pringle’s development in Kansas City. Pringle is a solid WR2 option for the Bears right now behind Darnell Mooney, and he’s the kind of playmaking wide receiver Poles was looking for.

Now, the assumption is the Bears will target a young, playmaking wide receiver in the NFL draft to surround Fields with more weapons on offense.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the depth signing of St. Brown:

1

1

Recommended Stories