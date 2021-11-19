Twitter reacts to Bears signing veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin

The Bears are adding some needed depth at edge rusher with the signing of veteran Bruce Irvin, who will provide some help off the edge as Khalil Mack continues to nurse a foot injury sustained in Week 3.

Irvin, a former first-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2012, helped lead Seattle to a win in Super Bowl XLVII against the Broncos. He’s also spent time with the Raiders — with Mack — Falcons and Panthers before returning to the Seahawks last season.

While Irvin had 8.5 sacks with the Panthers in 2019, he played only two games with the Seahawks last season before suffering a torn ACL.

The hope is Irvin, alongside the Bears’ current sack leader Robert Quinn, can revive Chicago’s pass rush as Mack remains sidelined.

Twitter had plenty to say about the Irvin signing, where there was a lot of concern about Mack’s foot injury and plenty of jokes about the Bears reuniting former Raiders teammates in Mack and Irvin.

Bruce Irvin is 34, he hasn’t played a game since 9/20/20, and his last sack was in 2019. I’d rather the #Bears give all the extra OLB reps to the young players on their practice squad. https://t.co/oxKor6I1Hu — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) November 18, 2021

I have a terrible memory, but what happened the last time a team relied on Bruce Irvin to fill for Khalil Mack? I swear we’ve seen this movie before…I could be wrong tho 🤷🏽‍♀️#RaiderNation https://t.co/2bVdBxpJki — 👩🏽‍🦱𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖊 👩🏽‍🦱 (@TheOGLucille) November 19, 2021

slash brothers are back 🥲 https://t.co/qjn6PuY9Vo — reggie (@ReginaldB01) November 19, 2021

Interesting I guess that means Mack still isn’t healthy 🥲 Irvin is pretty old now but I will say we’ve been able to have some success with these pass rushers on cheap deals in the past https://t.co/RVqVRorw0w — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 18, 2021

Either Mack foot is shot or they no longer believe in Gipson https://t.co/YBriJW0KNl — BISHOP (@chi_lando) November 18, 2021

Well, that’s interesting … and not a great sign for Mack’s return. Irvin had 8.5 sacks for the Panthers in 2019 but played in only 2 games for the Seahawks last season before a torn ACL. https://t.co/fDKzsyqftO — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 18, 2021

Wow. Bruce Irvin, Khalil Mack and Mario Edwards all together again https://t.co/pYh57Sn0VF — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 18, 2021

