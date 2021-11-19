Twitter reacts to Bears signing veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bears are adding some needed depth at edge rusher with the signing of veteran Bruce Irvin, who will provide some help off the edge as Khalil Mack continues to nurse a foot injury sustained in Week 3.

Irvin, a former first-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2012, helped lead Seattle to a win in Super Bowl XLVII against the Broncos. He’s also spent time with the Raiders — with Mack — Falcons and Panthers before returning to the Seahawks last season.

While Irvin had 8.5 sacks with the Panthers in 2019, he played only two games with the Seahawks last season before suffering a torn ACL.

The hope is Irvin, alongside the Bears’ current sack leader Robert Quinn, can revive Chicago’s pass rush as Mack remains sidelined.

Twitter had plenty to say about the Irvin signing, where there was a lot of concern about Mack’s foot injury and plenty of jokes about the Bears reuniting former Raiders teammates in Mack and Irvin.

1

1

Recommended Stories