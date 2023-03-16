Twitter reacts to Bears signing TE Robert Tonyan

The Chicago Bears added another pass catcher for quarterback Justin Fields with the signing of former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal.

Tonyan has proven to be a solid red zone target during his five seasons with the Packers. Last season with Green Bay, Tonyan had 53 receptions on 63 targets for 470 yards with two touchdowns.

Now, Tonyan is reunited with Luke Getsy in Chicago, where Tonyan joins Cole Kmet to give the Bears one of their best tight end groups in a long time.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the addition of Tonyan, where Bears fans are excited while Packers fans are feeling betrayed.

