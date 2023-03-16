Twitter reacts to Bears signing TE Robert Tonyan

The Chicago Bears added another pass catcher for quarterback Justin Fields with the signing of former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal.

Tonyan has proven to be a solid red zone target during his five seasons with the Packers. Last season with Green Bay, Tonyan had 53 receptions on 63 targets for 470 yards with two touchdowns.

Now, Tonyan is reunited with Luke Getsy in Chicago, where Tonyan joins Cole Kmet to give the Bears one of their best tight end groups in a long time.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the addition of Tonyan, where Bears fans are excited while Packers fans are feeling betrayed.

but fr i like the cheap signing. good TE2. — dave (@runbackdave) March 16, 2023

Robert Tonyan is a former QB turned WR turned TE. He’s a much better receiver then blocker. Great fit with Cole Kmet. 4.5 40 yard 10’5” broad jump Hes big and explosive. Nice addition for the Bears. #Bears #DaBears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 16, 2023

Best TE depth the #Bears have had in quite a while. Ryan Poles with a pair of nice 1-year deals today. https://t.co/8aTuBqoEsu — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 16, 2023

Well this feels weird but 🐻⬇️ @RobTonJr ! — Shayne L. Marsaw (@wasram) March 16, 2023

I’ve been saying Robert Tonyan as the TE2 for quite some time now. #DaBears https://t.co/PPidlOhc8W — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 16, 2023

Love this. Tonyan is a beast. Him and Kmet will be solid TEs https://t.co/eHCJexmt0A — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) March 16, 2023

Nice signing by the Bears. Tonyan is a quality RZ target https://t.co/lg6ipkqVue — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 16, 2023

Any more Chicagoland players interested in signing with the #Bears this offseason??!! Tonyan's a solid fit as a TE2 who's more of a receiver. Knows the system too https://t.co/2nNcwFGJ9Q — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) March 16, 2023

Don't hate a cheaper TE with familiarity with Getsy to pair with Kmet. Bears needed a TE2, have nothing there, helps in the Draft to not force it too if you had a target in this awesome TE class https://t.co/zc1Y9PIa7T — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 16, 2023

Tonyan is coming back home to play for the hometown #Bears. I dig it pic.twitter.com/fIiX5JNidZ https://t.co/n980or4Gps — bullfanatic894 (@bullfanatic894) March 16, 2023

And just like that, the Bears may have a top 5 WR/TE group in the NFL https://t.co/SEfqO1N6ff — Conor Wheeler (@ConorWheeler_1) March 16, 2023

The @ChicagoBears jersey sales are about to SKYROCKET! Welcome home Rob! https://t.co/4jWJCwY5OK — Frank Gargano (@FrankGargano77) March 16, 2023

Two signings??? Settle down Poles let’s not get crazy https://t.co/F3kYA8Bnhz — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) March 16, 2023

Robert Tonyan follows Luke Getsy, not Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/LvRqfhqyIP — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) March 16, 2023

The Bears are really going for the North https://t.co/KjVGaw5PU1 pic.twitter.com/iXsY5Ti9i5 — Mike Castellino (@MikeCastellino) March 16, 2023

Nah this one hurts https://t.co/SIU0hgaP83 — Sean (@SeanLawsonUNT) March 16, 2023

Zero excuses for Justin Fields. He got a squad around him now 😮‍💨 https://t.co/kt6lIYosGv — Nesto ☔️ (@nd49x) March 16, 2023

I always thought Robert Tonyan was a great Tight End…………………..😉😉😉😉 https://t.co/mPTRwsOk27 — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) March 16, 2023

another solid move by poles. good job! https://t.co/cUtLuOS4l0 — aj (@ajdavis22800) March 16, 2023

Local (McHenry) kid with Getsy history https://t.co/wgJ3q7a2dz — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 16, 2023

The McHenry County kid comes home, cool stuff. Watched him in high school as a QB. https://t.co/LZVAttobQh — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) March 16, 2023

Even more for Justin https://t.co/6Da7t5fLmv — Alex Barbour (@hailmarysportss) March 16, 2023

Thought this would happen last year. But here we are. U-TE who knows the system. Another weapon for Justin. https://t.co/eK9REucQym — illwill (@79illwill) March 16, 2023

Rodgers to Bears 🧐 👆🏼this is a joke before anyone tries to explain it to me. https://t.co/0Zfn2jkoYr — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) March 16, 2023

I’m crying and throwing up https://t.co/5hKw0XIrGi — Caleb is 🎮 Dead Space/TLoU P1 (@LawyerMorty94) March 16, 2023

Tonyan and Kmet is a good duo. History with Luke Getsy doesn't hurt, either https://t.co/vH8iiXCQ0H — Harris Yudin (@hayudi18) March 16, 2023

A pass catching TE that can exploit the deep middle of the field, familiar with Getsy. https://t.co/254ZLM90lR pic.twitter.com/6T2uUx2edg — The Halatek Hall Show (@HalatekHall) March 16, 2023

Never fun to see a Packer end up with the Bears… https://t.co/8Z9kPlOUTw — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) March 16, 2023

This is a great scheme fit, glad we could bring in such a talented scheme fit https://t.co/MjUHp3PXSC — I🏈 (@ilananalytics) March 16, 2023

Yup another 1 year deal, another system guy for Getsy, shouldn’t impact them drafting a TE I would hope, but some orgs do stupid crap when looking at “holes”. Deepest TE class in a decade it better not deter them. https://t.co/XgNjDlT0RJ — B (@BShulkes) March 16, 2023

We needed another TE. I'm cool with taking a flier on Tonyan. He's proven he can contribute; particularly in the red zone. #Bears https://t.co/CB86UFKZtt — Windy City Pick 6 (@WindyCityPick6) March 16, 2023

#Bears! Chicago’s bout to clean up whatever tier of free agency this is. https://t.co/oPIM2Ink97 — Curt🐻 (@BearBurner) March 16, 2023

More Weapons 🤝🤝🤝 Still Need a couple OLine pieces https://t.co/cvV4pGtAJe — P (@ParthShahBD) March 16, 2023

Yes. Yes. And Yes. More weapons is a good thing! #Bears https://t.co/PhIX4pTkIn — 💫 Nick Wodner 💫 (@nptsports) March 16, 2023

I personally like this. Another Illinois guy who is familiar with Getsy. Behind Kmet, he had 11 TDs in 2020. Just need a slice of that https://t.co/D6JMA60Fon — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) March 16, 2023

The real betrayal. https://t.co/A9HiNw7EH4 — pat connaughton stan – will die for him (@anitamae21) March 16, 2023

Nice add. Great target for Fields in the red zone. https://t.co/hOZlx19RY3 — Srikar Rajendran (@SrikarRajendran) March 16, 2023

Love it. Second year back from ACL is usually better and he was really solid last year. Not much of a blocker, but the Bears need hands right now. https://t.co/VwvBpxMiw8 — Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) March 16, 2023

Having a decent TE2 to rotate in with Kmet is definitely helpful. https://t.co/5uJ1jdNlsl — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) March 16, 2023

Ryan Poles loves signing local kids https://t.co/DzubSO3VTl — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) March 16, 2023

2TE sets are very much in play this year. I like it. https://t.co/9QWW6wr5te — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) March 16, 2023

