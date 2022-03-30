Twitter reacts to Bears signing safety Dane Cruikshank

The Chicago Bears have signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year deal, adding a valuable tool to their secondary.

Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s played in 44 games, including four starts.

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games with four starts, registering 43 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He has one career interception.

While it’s uncertain whether Cruikshank will serve in a starting role, he carved out a name for himself with the Titans, where he’s been known as the “tight end eraser.” That alone has Bears fans excited about the addition of Cruikshank to Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to new of Cruikshank joining the Bears.

W. Hearing great things about him Titans fans called him the tight end eraser https://t.co/RTLXWUEXXq — Bears Make Me Sad (@dabearz_den) March 30, 2022

Signed to help them identify Peter Pettigrew, clearly. 🤔 https://t.co/a94sSzWCcN — (((Mike McElwee))) (@MJMcElwee) March 30, 2022

Take it from this Titans fan @tomgrossicomedy this guy is a Tight End killer!! https://t.co/rxRb41upeP — Steven Crosio (@Savior789) March 30, 2022

Just had a quick look at 3 games, mostly STs player, but did fill in next to Byard in a lot of Cover 2 & Cover 1 (mostly with him as the deep safety, but also as the up man). Not afraid to mix it in the tackle or vs blockers, confidence in playing against bigger dudes as ST'er.i https://t.co/RLx9AOJOiF — Bearlissimo (@Bearlissimo1) March 30, 2022

Another key cog in Ryan Poles’ mission to take the North and never give it back… https://t.co/ClAsn6qWHm — Ryan Donaldson (@RADonaldson) March 30, 2022

So. Safety draft or signing on the way. https://t.co/XfpQGIBVzS — King Titans Fan (@KingTitansFan) March 30, 2022

AWWWW YEAH IVE BEEN WAITING ALL OFFSEASON FOR THIS MOVE BEST MOVE OF THE OFFSEASON #KINGPOLESSTRIKESAGAIN #UNDERTHERADAR – Bears fan after hearing his name for the first time 35 minutes ago https://t.co/csZ8M1cqkc — Chris Yacoub (@CYacoub713) March 30, 2022

bears got them one. he be locking tight ends UP https://t.co/sjczYNhMzQ — jazz legend: marcus “the worm” hicks (@JAAM_iAM) March 30, 2022

The Titans of the Midwest strike again. Was hoping Cruik would come back to Tennessee, but I always figured he’d want to land somewhere with a better path to a bigger role on defense and he’ll get that in Chicago. https://t.co/aAFPXHwkCB — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 30, 2022

Wait nvm they got the cat from Harry Potter https://t.co/i6xD9V5Jdq — Forester93 (@Forester932) March 30, 2022

Hate this. He’s so good and covering the best TE’s in the AFC. But I get it, he’s earned bigger paychecks. https://t.co/rKFJTKcQss — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) March 30, 2022

Poles woke up from a long ass nap https://t.co/3gha3BNKZa — MonstaOfDaTriState (@scar179nyc) March 30, 2022

Power Move. Halas Hall is en feugo right now. https://t.co/FkTVFQU4mJ — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 30, 2022

Great signing for you Bears fans. This man locks down TE’s. He had Kelce crying all game https://t.co/WdvKj84yI5 — TrustInGodAlone (@ZeddieCampbell) March 30, 2022

Damn, this is a player that battled back through injuries and produced at one of the highest levels against the NFL's best TEs, better than I have seen in a looooong while here in Nashville. A player I definitely hoped that would be back. https://t.co/tUeILcJOx2 — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) March 30, 2022

Bears gotta steal https://t.co/BDsvcoI7Oc — Chris A. Dillard (@CHRIStLtvesInMe) March 30, 2022

I like the #Bears signing Dane Cruikshank as safety depth. Actually was a big fan of his coming out of the 2018 draft. Definitely a hard hitter who’ll bring some physicality and depth to the secondary. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 30, 2022

Bears have signed safety Dane Cruikshank. 26, got his first start last year with the Titans. Went on to start 3 more times and saw the field in 14 games total. He had 1 PD, 1 FF, 43 tackles. Ryan Poles is clearly valuing age, price & evidence the player is improving. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) March 30, 2022

#Bears are signing Dane Cruikshank, per his agency. Solid young Safety. Does a solid job covering Tight Ends. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 30, 2022

Dane Cruikshank said no no no not today! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/N0C7JB4XtZ — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 30, 2022

From what I’m getting from the Dane Cruikshank signing

Really good against TEs

3rd strong safety mostly used in dime packages

Scrappy dude

He’s an underrated dude that plays above expectations even tho he doesn’t play much

Seems decent in man to man coverage

Jams at the line pic.twitter.com/9rrwbvKdDq — nick bartolini (@nickbartolini25) March 30, 2022

I like the Dane Cruikshank signing. Much needed depth for the secondary. Sounds like he was pretty good defending TEs — Bill Hellyer (@FigNewton44) March 30, 2022

Da #Bears have signed former Tennessee Titan Safety Dane Cruikshank. Dane is a stud as a dime package safety. He’s physical in the box, he can rush the passer, and absolutely locks onto opposing Tight Ends. An amazing pickup and another defensive multi-tool for coach Flus. #Bears — DaBearsDidWhat? (@DaBearsDidWhat) March 30, 2022

