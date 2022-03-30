Breaking News:

Twitter reacts to Bears signing safety Dane Cruikshank

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
The Chicago Bears have signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year deal, adding a valuable tool to their secondary.

Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s played in 44 games, including four starts.

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games with four starts, registering 43 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He has one career interception.

While it’s uncertain whether Cruikshank will serve in a starting role, he carved out a name for himself with the Titans, where he’s been known as the “tight end eraser.” That alone has Bears fans excited about the addition of Cruikshank to Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to new of Cruikshank joining the Bears.

