Twitter reacts to the Bears signing RB Travis Homer

2
Brendan Sugrue
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears lost a running back on Tuesday evening, but gained a new one shortly after. They are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer to a two-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. The deal was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The news came a short time after former Bears running back David Montgomery agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Homer was selected in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played primarily a backup and special teams role for the Seahawks. In 2022, Homer rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries and caught 16 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown on offense. He’s also an effective pass blocker, which the Bears sorely need to keep Justin Fields upright.

As a contributor on special teams, Homer had nine total tackles and a forced fumble. He will likely slot in as a reserve running back option and compete with Trestan Ebner behind Khalil Herbert and possibly another player.

On Twitter, Bears fans were more focused on reading the tea leaves with the Homer signing and what it could mean in the upcoming draft. Or they were simply happy to use clips and gifs from The Simpsons.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories