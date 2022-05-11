Twitter reacts to Bears signing QB Nathan Peterman

The Chicago Bears certainly made a splash on an ordinary Wednesday afternoon with the signing of veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal.

Peterman, who many believe to be one of the worst quarterbacks of all-time, has spent the last four seasons between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders in a reserve role. But when he has had opportunities to play, he’s posted some dreadful numbers.

While this signing has fans from across the NFL roasting the Bears, Peterman’s addition to the roster in a QB3 role is to get another body into the building heading into training camp. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields will start for Chicago while free-agent addition Trevor Siemian will back him up.

Given the Bears’ history of terrible quarterback play, the Peterman addition is oddly and painfully fitting. But rest assured, it won’t factor into plans for the regular season.

Here’s how Twitter is roasting reacting to news of Peterman’s signing:

Jay Cutler once threw 4 interceptions to one player in a single game. Nathan Peterman once threw 5 interceptions in a half. Somehow this is fitting. — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) May 11, 2022

super bears super bowl https://t.co/vmJEfWFDC0 — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) May 11, 2022

Get this BUM out of the league. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/6Az5Cj317o — Dominic C. (@domurlive) May 11, 2022

Another sign #Bears GM Ryan Poles is clearly NOT all-in on Justin Fields… (slight sarcasm) https://t.co/4RTM2WCvVh — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) May 11, 2022

The Peterman really might be the worst starting qb in NFL history https://t.co/GpknprOYBH — Love Top of the Key! (@CountryDumb662) May 11, 2022

Seems pretty on brand for the Bears and their long, storied history of great quarterbacks 🙄 https://t.co/3xPLGC0hNl — Patrick Mason (@pm222) May 11, 2022

If Peterman starts at QB, Fields can be the WR2. Smart move by Ryan Poles. https://t.co/Ot4wsyFaxN — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) May 11, 2022

the dedication to giving fields the least help imaginable marches onward https://t.co/bgpSQvPYHn — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) May 11, 2022

You can’t convince that the money used on this contract, any money at all, couldn’t have been used better elsewhere #DaBears https://t.co/48dOf7KW9J — Justin Fields “QB1” (@how7878) May 11, 2022

Give me Tyler Bray instead! https://t.co/uxqvQ5NsmQ — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐻 Mr English Bear 🐻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MrEnglishBear) May 11, 2022

3rd string QB, so it doesnt matter. But Ryan Poles obviously doesnt care about how bad were getting roasted this offseason. 😭

– which is probably a good thing. https://t.co/X375DjtBXT — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) May 11, 2022

Game over for the Justin Fields era. https://t.co/BImmbjRUAB — Chigerian Prince (@ChigerianPrince) May 11, 2022

Honestly, I deserve this for the things I’ve said. https://t.co/2Sxq12UEgg — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) May 11, 2022

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. HE HAS DONE IT AGAIN Ryan “I fleece the NFL daily” Poles https://t.co/MFQdDWylb2 — Chivo (@ElChivo_5) May 11, 2022

The bears are officially a laughing stock https://t.co/d8CkSDMbYK — NL (@TheNLaPage_) May 11, 2022

If a quarterback takes 20 snaps in a game and immediately spikes the ball, they will finish the game with a 39.58 passer rating.

Nathan Peterman's career passer rating is 33.97. Statistically one of the worst NFL QBs ever and still getting paid. https://t.co/93mS7fmvwL — Nik Streng (@NikStreng) May 11, 2022

Bears really trying to follow the Bills/Josh Allen blueprint here. https://t.co/jvDE5pUk9X — jkingston.eth (he/him) (@Jon_Kingston) May 11, 2022

Welp. Fields just lost his job https://t.co/eUbereA1v2 — Jacob (@jsteinbergsport) May 11, 2022

This isn’t funny, God. Enough is enough. https://t.co/8B3itzZQCu — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) May 11, 2022

You can't stop The Peterman. He makes Freddy, Jason, and Michael Myers look like nothing. https://t.co/WuYwDzhG2u — Nico R (@UB_Opethian) May 11, 2022

He’s a perfect Bears QB, historically speaking. https://t.co/EjPeuPUT58 — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 11, 2022

https://twitter.com/rmchi11/status/1524466805347127297?s=20&t=hNAwwvT5hUvnUFqn55jq1Q

Story continues

Fields finally gets the help he needed. https://t.co/cXefD4dLQ6 — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 11, 2022

What are we doing https://t.co/zf48yJJyKf — nah (@grump___) May 11, 2022

But why tho? https://t.co/ZOHGPIa5rL — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) May 11, 2022

The death sentence https://t.co/SvdiBUGRx5 — Benny and the Gesserits (@ChiTownSpurs) May 11, 2022

meaningless signing but Ryan Poles is literally on his hands and knees begging for the Bears to get meme’d on https://t.co/todpGg7Um5 — ryan (@ryanolsonn) May 11, 2022

Poles made more QB signings than any other position on offense lol https://t.co/6s8XYSt50H — 🐬 (@mellamodev) May 11, 2022

RG3: I’d love to help Fields with his development! Bears: Nah, let’s sign that pick machine Peterman instead 🤷🏼‍♂️ Yet another rockstar signing by Ryan Poles! https://t.co/9baA9Prlkv — Sports With X (@sportswithx) May 11, 2022

It couldn't end any other way than the Bears signing the single worst QB of my lifetime, and boy, let me tell you, I've seen some BAD QBs. https://t.co/RiTz1TCm9q — Dude Man Bro (@cterzz) May 11, 2022

1

1