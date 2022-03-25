Twitter reacts to Bears signing QB Trevor Siemian to 2-year deal

The Chicago Bears are signing quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal, according to his agent. Siemian is expected to serve as Justin Fields’ backup, which has certainly caused a stir within the fanbase.

As you can imagine, most Bears fans are expecting that this could mark the end of Nick Foles in Chicago. Foles, who’s entering the final year of his deal, is slated to have a $10.67 million cap hit as Fields’ backup in 2022.

Inking Siemian to a multi-year deal to serve as Fields’ backup all but indicates that Foles is done, which has left some fans wondering if Ryan Poles can work wonders and actually get some kind of compensation in a potential trade for Foles.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the news:

So, what happens with Nick Foles? The Bears aren’t going to carry 3 QB’s on the roster again, are they? https://t.co/xAHjEv6AyK — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) March 25, 2022

2 years 🤔 https://t.co/c7EzgvSq5B — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) March 25, 2022

This is fine and all but Nick Foles is still on the roster. https://t.co/lxNBGWCyzb — Matt G 🐻⬇️ (@whiskeytacomatt) March 25, 2022

Better backup than Foles 🤷🏽‍♂️ Foles to Indy? https://t.co/qLTNxSZGy1 — Chris Yacoub (@CYacoub713) March 25, 2022

The Bears don't sign Trevor Siemian to a multi-year deal if they're not planning on moving Nick Foles. Maybe they found a trade partner? https://t.co/OtUPX3IUJN — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 25, 2022

Pack it up, NFC. The Lombardi is coming back to the Windy City. https://t.co/DKLbmk2bIu — The Bearded Educator (@LiteraryBeardo) March 25, 2022

You better trade Nick Foles tomorrow https://t.co/TwpTh8UZfl — Nick Petro (@shagnastyball) March 25, 2022

Cheers to the Northwestern grad finding his way back to Chicago. Good backup QB, mobility a better fit in the new offense. Feel like Indy and Jacksonville could make sense for Foles in a hypothetical trade, not a ton of obvious options https://t.co/NErKc4tWTT — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 25, 2022

Andy Dalton's already not under contract anymore with the Bears, is Nick Foles heading out too? https://t.co/0bQj2SukYh — 📰 J.J. Lahey 🧀 Packers Talk (@JJLahey) March 25, 2022

With Siemian signing a multi year deal with the Chicago Bears that means the Bears will try and trade Nick Foles for anything and if nothing happens he will be released https://t.co/Umo1HYGIw0 — Unbearable Sports (@UnbearableSport) March 25, 2022

Nick foles gone? https://t.co/qouZ9xNVLb — That Billy Ray Cyrus and his sex music! (@Datdudebk23) March 25, 2022

Trevor Siemian backing up Justin Fields 🤔 https://t.co/aS4XwXshTi — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) March 25, 2022

I would commend Poles if he was able to get a draft pick for Nick Foles https://t.co/SfhL8pRRmv — #Bears Gladiator (@optiongladiator) March 25, 2022

Bye bye Nick Foles https://t.co/qFwUfSLQMv — WIN D (@The_WIN_D) March 25, 2022

Foles should def be gone now and Siemian is an awesome backup for Fields https://t.co/UDXCC1jZii — Grant Katzenstein (@g_katz14) March 25, 2022

Lol why??? Is there a trade market for Foles? https://t.co/CTEjSjkeGp — BDemps 🐻⬇️ (@bdemps7) March 25, 2022

I’m definitely fine with the #Bears signing Trevor Siemian. Experienced veteran QB who’s a real solid backup. Would be interested in seeing if a Nick Foles trade is in the work here. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 25, 2022

Trevor Siemian is an upgrade at QB2 for the #Bears. He allows Chicago to keep a consistent game plan for QB1&2 in case of an injury. Now, we wait to see who offers a conditional 7th round pick in 2024 for Foles. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 25, 2022

Giving Trevor Siemian a 2 year deal makes very little sense with Nick Foles on the roster. Maybe I'm wrong but it feels like Foles' days in Chicago are numbered right now. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 25, 2022

