Twitter reacts to Bears signing QB Trevor Siemian to 2-year deal

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears are signing quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal, according to his agent. Siemian is expected to serve as Justin Fields’ backup, which has certainly caused a stir within the fanbase.

As you can imagine, most Bears fans are expecting that this could mark the end of Nick Foles in Chicago. Foles, who’s entering the final year of his deal, is slated to have a $10.67 million cap hit as Fields’ backup in 2022.

Inking Siemian to a multi-year deal to serve as Fields’ backup all but indicates that Foles is done, which has left some fans wondering if Ryan Poles can work wonders and actually get some kind of compensation in a potential trade for Foles.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the news:

