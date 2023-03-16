Twitter reacts to the Bears signing QB P.J. Walker

The Chicago Bears have a new backup quarterback. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing former Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year deal. Walker likely becomes the new backup to Justin Fields and also reunites with receiver D.J. Moore, who the team acquired from the Panthers last week as part of the trade involving first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Walker joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but burst onto the scene in 2020 in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. He was the league leader in passing yards and touchdowns before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play. That success propelled him to a deal with the Panthers, where he started a handful of games between 2020 and 2022.

Last season, Walker started five games, throwing for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His best moment came on a 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Moore against the Atlanta Falcons late in the fourth quarter in an overtime loss. Now, he comes to Chicago as the backup to Fields and a chance to work with Moore once again. The Bears do still have Trevor Siemian on the roster as a backup, but he may be on his way out with Walker coming on.

Though it wasn’t the bombshell Bears fans were hoping to see, people seem happy with the move to land a backup like Walker. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

