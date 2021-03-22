Twitter reacts to Bears signing OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
The Chicago Bears strengthened their pass rush with the signing of former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year deal.

A former second-round pick, Attaochu has been a key rotational piece for Denver, and he’s certainly na upgrade over Barkevious Mingo.

In 2020, Attaochu appeared in 13 games with the Broncos, including five starts, and totaled 5.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 31 tackles, which was the second most of his career outside of his 2015 season (6.0 sacks and 55 tackles) with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Twitter had plenty of reaction to what was, low-key, a really solid move for the Bears during an ultimately disappointing offseason. Attaochu’s signing was met mostly with a bit of excitement given the upgrade at pass rush, but there were plenty of fans that refuse to celebrate any move made by GM Ryan Pace this offseason given holes at quarterback and the secondary.

Still, for the most part, it sounds like Pace appeased Bears fans for the first time since free agency began.

