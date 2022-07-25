Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.

In his seven-year career, Schofield has started 81 regular season games, where he’s seen time at right guard and right tackle. But he’s played primarily at right guard, which is good news for a team like the Bears who had a gaping hole to fill at the position.

As you can imagine, Bears Twitter had plenty to say about the move. The overall reaction has been positive considering it filled the most pressing need along the offensive line. Now, it’s a matter of who the starting offensive tackles will be this season.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Schofield signing:

LG – Whitehair

C – Patrick

RG – Schofield Much better situation than 24 hours ago. Now the #Bears need answers at OT. https://t.co/1048luGaHB — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) July 25, 2022

This is a solid depth/structural move. But Poles must continue to add proven depth to this razor thin OL group. https://t.co/lfeGomugny — Warden 🛼🎵✌️ (@BeeOhBee52) July 25, 2022

I guess theres nothing left to complain about now but WR…right? https://t.co/GJUnkkoWtg — EJ (@itsmine49) July 25, 2022

this phase is going to be wild https://t.co/usfvHYKvw8 pic.twitter.com/KrW0KDPCZZ — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) July 25, 2022

good signing. pencil him in at RG https://t.co/slH1ASrI8E — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) July 25, 2022

A step in the right direction. Still think they could use some more depth on the interior. Just glad they aren’t “happy with the guys they have” https://t.co/YtUBo0I0e7 — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) July 25, 2022

Been predicting we'd bring in a Guard for training camp since April But other guys on the app for freaking out and Praying for Fields for the last 5 months 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍻 https://t.co/RLZLONxplI — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) July 25, 2022

Crazy he found his way out of the Joliet prison to play in the NFL. https://t.co/y4smkNsRYZ pic.twitter.com/rjNUF97eMO — Ken.W.o. (@KenWo4LiFe) July 25, 2022

How I sleep knowing the Bears over win total is gonna cash by Week 10. #BearDown 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/Ua2BZT3e4H pic.twitter.com/D0H9qPXo3x — Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) July 25, 2022

So much for “what’re the Bears going to do at RG” tweets for 4 months https://t.co/USAK73BSeE — Demarco (@demarco_82) July 25, 2022

This is a very good signing. Honestly they need one more. https://t.co/ox5TNppH6M — Ralph LaRo (@LaroSos1) July 25, 2022

And there’s your starter at RG https://t.co/qgxkXAnSBC — Big Cap (@chi_lando) July 25, 2022

This is a solid signing for the Bears. Definitely an upgrade at guard over Dozier https://t.co/V2Sm3yumFD — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) July 25, 2022

Smart choice. Hard to imagine Schofield isn’t one of the #Bears starting 5 come Week 1. https://t.co/vIIVVlbmqL — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) July 25, 2022

The Bears OL competition got better today and that’s all I can ask for https://t.co/Mk1UDKa9j2 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 25, 2022

Great move ✅ Right guard was the most obvious current need and now we have a veteran there who’s coming off a decent season. https://t.co/miNyX6gu0L — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 25, 2022

Good. That gives them their interior OL with Whitehair, Patrick and Schofield. I think Teven Jenkins is the RT and then Borom and rookie Braxton Jones compete for LT as of now. https://t.co/e0k7nLNOrr — Adam Sager (@AdamGSager) July 25, 2022

I like this signing by GM Ryan Poles and the #Bears. He's their starting RG until further notice. https://t.co/YgespZra91 — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) July 25, 2022

thank god now everyone can go back to freaking out about teven jenkins reps https://t.co/l9pvxQ2cnL — Seymour Boobs (@alltwentyQ) July 25, 2022

That's a big signing for the Bears, as they now have 3 competent linemen on the interior of the line. https://t.co/KlhXfWHNJn — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) July 25, 2022

#Bears add some OL help. Remember when we at the @BearDownChiPod said to be patient and that Poles would keep improving the OL? Wouldn’t be surprised if there are more moves to come. https://t.co/VM0SNEX7EZ — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) July 25, 2022

thank GOD I was really starting to worry about the right guard position (and the line as a whole) but Schofield is a plug-and-play starter considering the current state of the Bears' OL. has been solid his whole career, had a 75.2 pass blocking grade in 2021, per PFF https://t.co/25ObVG2ZG2 — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) July 25, 2022

Good pass blocker signed by the bears to compete for RG. Can’t help but wonder, what does this mean for Teven Jenkins? His chances to start are dwindling. https://t.co/GHHYNJIQQ7 — Mick Butka (@MickButka) July 25, 2022

Love this move. Protecting Justin Fields is paramount to his development. https://t.co/7Bhuja8s55 — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) July 25, 2022

I was convinced yesterday this guy has a very good chance to win the RG spot. This is also a good time to remind everyone why you don't panic about the RG postion until August. Don't lie, a lot of yall was flipping wigs as soon as free agency started 🤣 https://t.co/AjgagHwQzq — RockyBear 54 (@RockyBear5154) July 25, 2022

Oh hey an actual starting caliber right guard. I have now raised the bar enough you could slip a playing card under it maybe https://t.co/i08nUEYHqW — StartKyleOrton (@startkyIeorton) July 25, 2022

