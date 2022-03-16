Twitter reacts to Bears signing OL Lucas Patrick

The Chicago Bears finally signed an offensive lineman, although it wasn’t a big name that many fans were probably hoping for. The Bears are expected to sign Lucas Patrick, which addresses some interior offensive line concerns.

Patrick’s deal is for two years worth up to $8 million with $4 million guaranteed in his first season. It was general manager Ryan Poles’ first offensive move since the start of the free agency period.

There’s an obvious connection between Patrick and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy during their time in Green Bay, which is encouraging considering Patrick knows Getsy’s scheme.

The first word that jumps out about Patrick is versatility, as he has experience playing both guard and center. Right now, it’s a matter of where Poles sees Patrick fitting on this offensive line.

As you can imagine, NFL fans had plenty to say about Patrick’s pending signing. There was excitement from Bears fans about how being a “brawler” and some skepticism. But the fact that a lot of Packers fans were sad to see him go — and raved about him — was certainly encouraging.

Packers have drafted a bunch of linemen recently, so it’s understandable. But Patrick is a classic “compete to the echo of the whistle” brawler who can play anywhere along the interior. Sad to see him go. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 16, 2022

I like the Lucas Patrick signing. Especially at the price we got him at. #Bears — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) March 16, 2022

OL signings are boring. Especially interior linemen. But it’s usually a good sign if you don’t know a veteran IOL’s name. Similar to DBs the praise:blame ratio for OL is skewed towards the negative. Other than Quenton Nelson there’s few IOL rock stars I can think of — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) March 16, 2022

A smart center who knows the offense is a young quarterback's best friend. That's who Lucas Patrick is, and that's who he'll be for Justin Fields. #Bears — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 16, 2022

"Lucas Patrick is a guy that you can always count on." – Matt LaFleur "You take a play off against him, he's going to dump you." – Kenny Clark "You know he's going to be in the right position at all times and doing exactly what he's supposed to be doing.” – Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/sP4RiZ3sNa — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) March 16, 2022

Patrick was a guy who came in with little fanfare and just worked and battled and turned himself into a solid starter. I’ll miss him, good pickup for Chicago. https://t.co/lUotUE7iic — LempsMKE (@itsjustChrisnow) March 16, 2022

Bears might have found the Center of the future! 6'3 313 Lucas Patrick https://t.co/VfvBarzA7P — Coach T (@Bears360_CoachT) March 16, 2022

From the looks of it, our new Alex Bars. Not a world-beater, but can play multiple spots on the OL and knows Getsy’s scheme. Good pickup for depth. https://t.co/45j6dU21i6 — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) March 16, 2022

A great dude and the epitome of a gritty player. Deserves all the best. Gonna be hard to see him in those colors. https://t.co/OAc8bIjiPB — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) March 16, 2022

Good signing. Versatile player who is dependable in both run and pass blocking. https://t.co/CqitnY3xXd — R👁N (@TheRyanHeckman) March 16, 2022

Finally some OL help! And at a cheap deal too. Solid move 👍🏼 https://t.co/nXWIdWSgnc — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 16, 2022

Gives the #Bears flexibility heading into the draft. Patrick can start if he has to but he probably won’t be handed the job. Hopefully he competes with an early round pick and another signing. https://t.co/LjmhIARUfJ — 🐻 (@ChiCity3451) March 16, 2022

Lucas Patrick gives the Bears a versatile lineman after James Daniels’ departure to Pittsburgh. Played center and both guard positions in Green Bay. Solid pickup for Ryan Poles as he reshapes the Bears’ offensive line. https://t.co/qjoTGVuuMq — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 16, 2022

Actually called this earlier ha ha…

I like this signing. Can play Left Guard or Center. https://t.co/yf0v2ALBG8 — Bearlissimo (@Bearlissimo1) March 16, 2022

I am fine with this #CreepBackTowardsAverage https://t.co/OzaCzQRSBF — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 16, 2022

I like Patrick! Physical, tough and brings positional versatility. https://t.co/UXTyQyJKDB — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 16, 2022

Primarily a starter the last two years and Luke Getsy knows him well. Question is, center or guard? https://t.co/94g463FwbX — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 16, 2022

Not exactly the former Packers interior offensive lineman I was thinking about but we've got our first o- line signing! #DaBears https://t.co/FqNGMwie8D pic.twitter.com/8pXgkVDXRu — JB (@gridironborn) March 16, 2022

The Bears are building like @_AlohaMrHand has demanded! Very nice. Get nasty in the trenches. Depth too. Options are important. #beardown https://t.co/Q4klhUkij3 — Team Southside Zo: The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) March 16, 2022

Poles not making “splashy” moves as of now. Not mad about it at all either, he has a vision for this team and it’s not gonna come within a blink of an eye. I’d imagine he would wait till next year when we have A LOT more money to spend on big names not to mention the draft. https://t.co/uSWFuzvtG9 — Anonymous Ray (@OneAnonymousRay) March 16, 2022

Started 28 games over the last two seasons for the team with the best record in nfc. I’d say this is a good signing. #Bears https://t.co/0sc0E1N6zU — The Bear Truth (@TheBearTruther) March 16, 2022

Wave 2 and 3 it is. Sadly this was chalk as it comes. Getsy means GB connections follow him. Patrick is a fine OL. Not really a guy I'd feel comfortable starting but a solid depth piece nonetheless. It's official Bears fans. The wall starts getting built for Justin Fields now. https://t.co/haaemts96y pic.twitter.com/T1byswA1jJ — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 16, 2022

Bears might have a new GM, but they still enjoy those sloppy seconds. https://t.co/P3iwLlLk7e — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) March 16, 2022

Let’s go, he may be just around average but he’s better than what we have #DaBears https://t.co/lhZTqIkkdV — JustADudeWatchingSports (@DaBearsForlife) March 16, 2022

This is a signing I've been projecting for the #Bears for quite awhile. Patrick is a solid player that can start at all 3 IOL positions and obviously will know Getsy's scheme having played for him in GB https://t.co/UCuKjGq0GO — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) March 16, 2022

THE BEARS HAVE SIGNED A LINEMAN!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/7NdO1AcyNS — Fat Cat (@GusSolano44) March 16, 2022

Like this move. Everyone panicking at the Bears pack of moves… But this off-season it's smarter to be selective than go out on a FA shopping spree. Bears don't want to take on potentially bad contracts or risky signings. Smart, depth move. Adds a good layer to the O-Line https://t.co/CSu00yE3rN — Gavin (@Gavin_IL) March 16, 2022

A pretty big loss for the #Packers offensive line room. Patrick stepped up time and again for GB. Gets paid by Chicago. Good for a good dude. https://t.co/tMIlvxbiAT — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) March 16, 2022

Versatile guy. C/G. Be interesting to see what Poles thinks he is. https://t.co/r5m1SEGIJH — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) March 16, 2022

Love this. Extremely versatile, can play guard or center. Never takes penalties and plays with high energy, saving around 4.5AAV vs re-signing Daniels. Good value play from Poles https://t.co/1m1oVPybfX — chop (@themindoflucas) March 16, 2022

Ryan Poles works at night! Is he Batman? Probably not. But the Bears get some OL help!#DaBears https://t.co/BR35T0NvdS — Just Another Year Chicago (@OfficialJAYCHI) March 16, 2022

Today we thank the father, the son, and the holy spirit, that the Chicago Bears finally signed an offensive lineman…even though he’s just a back up. https://t.co/prljMrGOlV — Murray Brothers Fan Account (@AusB66) March 16, 2022

