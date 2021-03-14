Twitter reacts to Bears’ re-signing Mario Edwards to 3-year extension

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
The Chicago Bears continue to re-sign some of their in-house free agents ahead of the start of the new league year. Chicago re-signed defensive end Mario Edwards to a three-year contract extension worth $11.5 million, which keeps a valuable rotational player on the defensive line through 2023.

Edwards joined the Bears last summer after he was released by the New Orleans Saints. In 15 games, Edwards totaled 17 tackles, four sacks, and one pass deflection.

Twitter had plenty to say following Edwards’ contract extension, most of which was positive as Chicago locked up one of their key rotational players on the defensive line. Although there were still some people waiting for a Russell Wilson trade.

