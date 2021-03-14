Twitter reacts to Bears’ re-signing Mario Edwards to 3-year extension

The Chicago Bears continue to re-sign some of their in-house free agents ahead of the start of the new league year. Chicago re-signed defensive end Mario Edwards to a three-year contract extension worth $11.5 million, which keeps a valuable rotational player on the defensive line through 2023.

Edwards joined the Bears last summer after he was released by the New Orleans Saints. In 15 games, Edwards totaled 17 tackles, four sacks, and one pass deflection.

Twitter had plenty to say following Edwards’ contract extension, most of which was positive as Chicago locked up one of their key rotational players on the defensive line. Although there were still some people waiting for a Russell Wilson trade.

Good news, he was a key player for us last year. Hope this doesn't signal Hicks being jettisoned though. https://t.co/tYBEKWQ7N5 — JW (@johnofsteel) March 14, 2021

Good deal for both parties. Smart signing https://t.co/TgKEVwTzcR — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) March 14, 2021

That’s quite an interesting turn for Mario Edwards. Despite being suspended for the first two games of 2021 for PED policy violations, along with his recent legal issues, it seems the Bears have a good deal of faith in Edwards. https://t.co/xOI8Qd28D0 — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 14, 2021

Fun fact: Edwards made a splash play (sack, QBH, TFL, INT, PD, FF or FR) on 7.06% of his snaps last season, which led the Bears defense. https://t.co/sBEdGW9lT9 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 14, 2021

This is a bad move if it’s for a significant amount of money. He’s a good player, but he’s not a difference maker. https://t.co/u07jqqiQt4 — Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) March 14, 2021

Good. He was outstanding last season as a rotational DL. https://t.co/Sxrf9mkXfY — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) March 14, 2021

PFFs 3rd highest graded interior DL 😂😂😂 (with like 1/4 of the snaps but whatever lmao) https://t.co/AHEu30Pt9d — 🐻:) (@HappyMooney2) March 14, 2021

Insurance if we trade Hicks?? Just saying… #ChicagoBears https://t.co/04XKkryMUd — LOGICal Bear Fan (@DRULZ29) March 14, 2021

Great for Mario, but this probably solidifies that Brent Urban will not be returning. Sad. https://t.co/6Ua8iTV1DI — B Demps (@bdemps7) March 14, 2021

Probably a cheaper option than re-signing Robertson-Harris who could get a decent contract in a few days. Edwards, RRH, and Urban all out of contract on the DL. Edwards would have been the one I'd have prioritised too. (also get Urban back if he's nice and cheap). #Bears https://t.co/RhMrGysaer — Jim Hanson (@NavyOrangeJim) March 14, 2021

Can’t wait to see all the people mad that he got a deal over Robinson first like paying a rotational DE vs a #1 WR is even remotely comparable https://t.co/y1bVIQZ4GA — Will Applebee (@NOTSCWill) March 14, 2021

Add it to the tally of people in Chicago getting paid before Robinson https://t.co/3kEXLUBf5e — Goose Island Drafts (@NFLDraft720) March 14, 2021

Good move by Pace. Edwards was really solid in 2020. https://t.co/37PijMBJK6 — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) March 14, 2021

He's outplayed Robert Quinn who got $30 mill guaranteed lol https://t.co/jQ3ZE1WYTJ — Jared Brownlee (@JBrownleeee) March 14, 2021

Could this be the end of Hicks 🥺 https://t.co/DEIFkea2D2 — Dylan Davids (@DylanDavids24) March 14, 2021

This is excellent news for the Bears. He was brilliant last season. Expected him to hit FA. https://t.co/tzTuhiqG8U — Ciaran – @HallOfSportzPod (@CiaranPowerHall) March 14, 2021

He’s already suspended first two games and off the field issues last season… i for sure thought they’d cut ties even with his production https://t.co/RD6Usvoj9X — Katelynne (@katelynnelener) March 14, 2021

That is more than I expected for him, but cheap for someone who can get to the QB like he can. https://t.co/WQOJntm9D5 — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) March 14, 2021

Love that. He had such a small role and still seemed to make an impact in many big moments. Explosive https://t.co/z0hSz7WXhg — Daniel Lockie (@DanielLockie1) March 14, 2021

Solid deal for Edwards. This probably means RRH is gone and solidifies the depth in the interior going forward. Edwards was far and away the #Bears best interior pass rusher last season https://t.co/1lWmbSZel7 — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) March 14, 2021

Great they’re adding to defense. Let’s add to the offense shall we? Maybe a QB? #Bears https://t.co/23JhGDnSZn — Matthew Aung (@MatthewS_Aung) March 14, 2021

Wrong use of our 19 million. Use it on Russ 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UpzQoAgYS3 — Alex Barbour (@alexxbarbour) March 14, 2021

