Twitter reacts to the Bears signing LB Tremaine Edmunds

Brendan Sugrue
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears are doubling down on the linebacker position in a big way this free agency. After agreeing to a deal with T.J. Edwards earlier in the day, the team is expected to sign Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is for four years and $72 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Edmunds was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after they traded up to select the young linebacker out of Virginia Tech. Edmunds had over 100 combined tackles in each of his five seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020. During his last season in Buffalo, he notched 102 total tackles, including six for a loss, with one interception and one sack in 13 games played.

The signing of Edmunds’ is general manager Ryan Poles’ third of free agency, but it’s been the biggest one for the Bears so far. While it’s a significant move, Bears fans appear to be split on the decision to commit so much money to the linebacker position, as well as the decision to pay Edmunds after failing to extend Roquan Smith before he was dealt last season. Here is how Twitter reacted to the signing.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

