Twitter reacts to the Bears signing LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Chicago Bears are doubling down on the linebacker position in a big way this free agency. After agreeing to a deal with T.J. Edwards earlier in the day, the team is expected to sign Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is for four years and $72 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Edmunds was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after they traded up to select the young linebacker out of Virginia Tech. Edmunds had over 100 combined tackles in each of his five seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020. During his last season in Buffalo, he notched 102 total tackles, including six for a loss, with one interception and one sack in 13 games played.

The signing of Edmunds’ is general manager Ryan Poles’ third of free agency, but it’s been the biggest one for the Bears so far. While it’s a significant move, Bears fans appear to be split on the decision to commit so much money to the linebacker position, as well as the decision to pay Edmunds after failing to extend Roquan Smith before he was dealt last season. Here is how Twitter reacted to the signing.

LB Tremaine Edmunds to the #Bears… No.11 on my list of the Top 100 free agents. High-end traits/tools at 6-foot-5, 250. Downhill acceleration vs. the run game. Speed/length/range in coverage drops. Another 2nd level defender for Matt Eberflus’ defense. — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 13, 2023

T.J. Edwards + Tremaine Edmunds + 2nd round pick = $24.5M a year OR Roquan Smith = $20M a year? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 13, 2023

LOVE the way Ryan Poles approached this didnt overpay for Roquan. got a 2nd round pick. signed two REALLY good LBs for less per year https://t.co/EPxUokdU8W — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) March 13, 2023

If you are looking for a Fred Warner type that can shut down the MOF in coverage, I believe Edmunds has shown he can do that. It’s just can he do it consistently is the question — Marcus Davenport’s agent (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 13, 2023

Poles didn’t pay Roquan but paid Edmunds lol wtf — Albaro (@martinez3507) March 13, 2023

In fact Edmunds is still just 24, doesn’t turn 25 until May and had 5 years experience. He easily had his best season in ‘22. He’s 6044-250 with 4.54 speed. Remind you of anyone? — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) March 13, 2023

There it is, as we all said, you spend BIG on off the ball LBers 😂. Tremaine by far the biggest acquisition the Bears have made today, coming off a real good year and still entering prime. https://t.co/saw0LakYFe — B (@BShulkes) March 13, 2023

The #Bears are taking a gamble bringing in LB Tremaine Edmunds following severing ties with Roquan Smith, but it’s one worth taking. Edmunds isn’t even 25 yet, and was a two-time Pro Bowler with the #Bills. He takes the reigns of Chicago’s defense, which I feel great about. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 13, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds basically got the Roquan Smith offer prior to the 2022 season. Loved him & his upside coming out, plus he's only 24 years old. I am just not as high on him as many others seem to be. Now what, Jack Sanborn plays the SAM and sits 60 to 65% of the game? #DaBears https://t.co/D7GqEaopoT — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 13, 2023

I don't really understand the Bears signing Edmunds for huge money given the rest of that defense right now. Elite, big-money, off-the-ball LB is the icing on the cake, but they have no cake atm, so this is just a big scoop of icing… — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 13, 2023

If you're going to ask "why pay him and not Ro?" about Edmunds, save yourself time and just say "I don't know how defensive schemes work". — 🐻⬇️ Dan (@BearDownDan) March 13, 2023

THE MONSTERS OF THE MIDWAY ARE BACK https://t.co/5Hu6mmsE9n — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) March 13, 2023

Why get rid of Roquan to go and sign a big FA LB? https://t.co/tqdOmrxWGo — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 13, 2023

Wow did not see this coming, massive upgrades to the LB room by Poles #BearDown https://t.co/e3pEL3kVhJ — Storm Hauser (@HauserStorm) March 13, 2023

#Bears fans be happy! Ryan Poles & Co. just signed the LB that should have been the pick back in 2018. Athletic freak that flies around & is a condor in the size & length department. An ascending player who I know the @Cover1 guys @Pro__Ant @GregTompsett can attest too. LET'S GO! https://t.co/pq6H9JxIP1 — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 13, 2023

So instead of signing Roquan to a huge deal, the Bears are signing Edmunds and TJ Edwards for likely the same annual price Roquan wanted. https://t.co/QlsXnuy8ZF — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 13, 2023

NFC north wide open and the Bears looking like they in win now mode https://t.co/sTPtV1Zvwe — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) March 13, 2023

They didn’t want to pay Roquan Smith but they’re gonna pay Tremaine Edmunds. Feels odd but there’s probably a stylistic factor there. https://t.co/6g0hFVAbYO — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) March 13, 2023

Chicago isn’t playing ANY games…that division is up for grabs and they are going for broke! https://t.co/mUZ1lJSNBc — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) March 13, 2023

#Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds is on the move per Rapoport Chicago is not messing around this offseason@WKBW https://t.co/9YL9pyyVTq — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) March 13, 2023

