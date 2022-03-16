Twitter reacts to the Bears signing LB Nicholas Morrow

There’s still a ways to go in free agency, but the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are making a statement about the defense when it comes to their first couple signings. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have agreed to a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent his first five seasons with them, earning more and more playing time as his career progressed.

Morrow had a career year in 2020, starting 11 games for the Raiders and posting 78 total tackles with three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a foot injury in the preseason.

LB Nicholas Morrow is signing with the Chicago Bears, per source — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2022

This was the second defensive free agent Poles has brought in since the legal negotiating window opened on Monday, joining defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The Morrow signing finally gave Bears fans something to react to after waiting all day for a new acquisition to be made.

Bears are signing LB Nicholas Morrow. 26 years old. Started 11 games in 2020 for the Raiders. Spent 2021 on IR. 2020 stats: 3 Sacks, 3 turnovers, 9 PD’s, 78 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 QB hits. An inexpensive player who has consistently improved each season and could start. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) March 16, 2022

Roquan Smith ran a 4.51 40-yard dash. Nicholas Morrow ran a 4.52. The new #Bears regime wants speed, and they now have two super athletic linebackers on their roster. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 16, 2022

Nicholas Morrow is a young stud! Love the pickup — BR!TE (NeS) (@DeVourieNesbySr) March 16, 2022

I have no idea who Nicholas Morrow is, guessing that’s a depth signing — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) March 16, 2022

Bears finally make a move, and it's LB Nicholas Morrow it's a good pick up #Bears — 🏆Dawg🔴E⚫Dawg🏆 (@_PrblyUrFather_) March 16, 2022

Nicholas Morrow is fine if he's your No. 4 or No. 5 linebacker. Other than that? No thanks. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 15, 2022

The bears got Nicholas Morrow. They got a good one — . (@raidersplzwinn) March 16, 2022

Morrow signing is pretty decent. Probably a cheap deal where you are banking on developing a really athletic linebacker. Low risk, potential reward if he puts it together — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 16, 2022

Morrow is a great pass rushing LB and is fantastic in coverage. Solid signing

pic.twitter.com/CR3Y6RfoD2 — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) March 16, 2022

Only thing I really know about Morrow is he’s younger and can move pretty good — 🐻B3ARDOWN🐻 (@B3ARDOWNN) March 16, 2022

Well then. This is a unique LB signing. Morrow was a solid player in LV/OAK. At this point I wouldn't be surprised to see Roquan be the Mike believe it or not and a guy like Morrow is the Will. Morrow is an athletic, smaller frame guy that would typically fit the Will role. 🐻 ⬇️ https://t.co/7Az2TxrwLA pic.twitter.com/ABgOagOe10 — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 16, 2022

No idea who Nick Morrow is. But he’s a an undrafted D3 guy that’s stuck around in the NFL since 2017 so he’s probably a good player that’s cheap. — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) March 16, 2022

Good sign Bears fans. When my best friend who's a die hard Raiders fan found out the news about Nick Morrow. Here you go. Eat his heart out. https://t.co/ts0lJEssvN — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 16, 2022

New Bears LB Nicholas Morrow, 26, spent the last 5 seasons with the Raiders. Played in 62 games, recording 254 combined tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gxkj6ueCf6 — MonstaOfDaTriState (@scar179nyc) March 16, 2022

I like the Nicholas morrow signing. Athletic kid with good football instincts and iq. Poles doing decent work so far. 254 tackles. 20 tackles for losses. And 20 pass deflections. Safety converted to linebacker. Hmmm where have I heard that one before. — mike andrews (@mikeman67889) March 16, 2022

Jokes aside, this is another solid signing depending on the money. Morrow has experience at both WLB & SLB w/ Raiders. Missed all of 2021 due to an ankle injury but was LVRs' best linebacker (better than Kwiatkoski) in 2020. Only problem – where's the offense? 🫤 #DaBears https://t.co/WVZqnY1VGV — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 16, 2022

#Raiders fans had a lot of good stuff to say about Morrow in this thread. #Bears https://t.co/D9GleLUhMr — B.Diddy (@BQuinn34) March 16, 2022

Can he also play wide receiver? Guard? Kidding, like the signing.#DaBears https://t.co/zsCzndZTww — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) March 16, 2022

Looks like solid LB depth but I need OL and WR being addressed. https://t.co/wsc0kHYeJz — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 16, 2022

The Chicago Bears have made another move!! The Bears are signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow!#DaBears https://t.co/Di0nUn7QBH pic.twitter.com/CgroCGL2Jq — Just Another Year Chicago (@OfficialJAYCHI) March 16, 2022

This is a nice signing. But I already know fans are gonna have a melt down. 🙄 https://t.co/UibIs99BuM — Trevor🐻 (@Widdison21) March 16, 2022

But this isn’t an offensive player this was the worst move ever made Fire Poles he’s trying to ruin Fields career AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! https://t.co/iWqrwVx1vC — JohnnyBears19 (@JohnnyBears19) March 16, 2022

#Bears add MLB who played safety in college. Where have I heard this before..? https://t.co/iju76BbulR — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 16, 2022

Wonder what the contract is. Missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury. Profiles very well as a LB in Eberflus system. https://t.co/fLcUGadZZD — TheSchlegdaddy (@TheJeffSchlegel) March 16, 2022

