Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Andrew Billings

The Chicago Bears have made their second move along the defensive line in free agency, signing former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a one-year deal.

Billings is a big 1-technique who’s a solid run stuffer, something the Bears struggled with mightily last season. It’s not a flashy signing, but it’s a sneaky good addition for Poles, who values scheme and value.

Last season with the Raiders, Billings totaled 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hits in 14 starts. He also recorded a 76.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the addition of Billings:

Pretty good bargain deal for Ryan Poles, gives him flexibility in the draft to not necessarily have to take a DT early https://t.co/Jq9vXdn4Od — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 16, 2023

Another upgrade, this time at NT, above the line talent great against the run which was a huge issue last year and a significantly better pass rusher at nose than they had over the last couple seasons. Love the deal https://t.co/qBwbfIitfP — Montel (@MontelNFL) March 16, 2023

Here comes the depth signings for cheap to fill out the roster. Look for 3-4 starters for the future to be found in the draft. Billings is clearly a stop gap for the #Bears and Poles will likely continue to do this because he is smart and refuses to make bad contracts. https://t.co/qLvGuKqdYg — DrJagaloon420 (@drjagaloon420) March 16, 2023

Great at stopping the run https://t.co/0g8HMrFr4Q — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) March 16, 2023

Nice little rotational DT signing. Billings earned a 72.3 run defense grade with 22 defensive stops on the year Some solid underlying metrics on the occasional pass rush, with a strong pass rush win rate in 2022 as well. Not a game-changer, but like this move https://t.co/2xzV0tjVN3 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 16, 2023

He was on my preferred list for Chicago. Andrew Billings

-28 years old

-16th best interior DL per PFF in 2022

-coming off his best run defense and pass rushing season https://t.co/9SFKiW9RNe — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) March 16, 2023

I like this move. Billings is the big man who can take up space at the 1-tech. 6'1" and 330 pounds. He won't be the guy who shows up on the stat sheet, but he will be the guy who helps free up the newly signed linebackers and hopefully newly signed defensive ends. #DaBears https://t.co/DaSQr7hC2L — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 16, 2023

Great signing. Cheap for the 2nd best interior DL free agent. https://t.co/1NOGTh1YL0 — Jesse Yun (@TonsoYun) March 16, 2023

Loved Billings as a DT target in free agency Bears crushing the past week here https://t.co/BhEUqwMXo6 — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) March 16, 2023

Billings is a seasoned pro with experience that will surely be valuable to a IDL room lacking excitement. Nothing flashy, but a solid player that Poles brings to #Chicago.#BearDown #Bears https://t.co/B00hhlxHzu — BearDown_Media (@BearDown_Media) March 16, 2023

Great under the radar move. Good run defender. https://t.co/zrCI4ZTIqI — Nate Flint (@Nate_Flint) March 16, 2023

Andrew Billings, Baylor Bear! I haven’t followed him in the NFL but he was a dominant space-eater in school. He’s likely just good depth for the DL, but he’s bolstering a DL that can use every scrap of depth they can get https://t.co/hSdDK7wHrf — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 16, 2023

The Bears now have a good nose guard.

They have no starting 3 technique or DEs. https://t.co/XJEJ4dcv45 — Joe (@JoeA_NFL) March 16, 2023

Bears get a nose tackle to help that awful run defense https://t.co/41xblrdtVX — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) March 16, 2023

Love the billings signing. At least gives them a competent NT https://t.co/rxOj9K9wmu — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 16, 2023

Yes, I love this move. Dude is really hard to move in the run game and is only 28. He was #1 on my list this morning. https://t.co/nW7R7y7ScP — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 16, 2023

Andrew Billings is going to be key to freeing up Tremaine Edmunds and letting him thrive in Chicago https://t.co/hUEmPHFqqC — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) March 16, 2023

Bears add DT help with Andrew Billings. 1 year deal for $3.5M with $2.4M fully guaranteed. Billings is someone who can eat up blockers on the line to make the linebackers jobs easier https://t.co/uvtBPc7ffA — Unbearable Sports (@UnbearableSport) March 16, 2023

1T being signed . Love it. I really like the off-season Poles is having so far. #Bears https://t.co/i6IipxvDL0 — TE (@ItsTEway) March 16, 2023

The former Baylor Bear great going to the Windy City….to play for…the Bears. It all comes full circle doesn’t it. https://t.co/kn5NE1stJE — SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) March 16, 2023

Ayyyy this is a smart signing. Billings is a good run defender that the #Bears absolutely needed. Signing makes a ton of sense https://t.co/8HfR0v3Ney — Jermaine Eluemunor’s agent (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 16, 2023

Lol the only bright spot of the Raiders interior last season lollll https://t.co/3qjNfWLYrc — Mosey (@HISNAMEISMOE) March 16, 2023

A unique profile to say the least pic.twitter.com/3Ow8q025d3 — Jermaine Eluemunor’s agent (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 16, 2023

Poles must be a PFF truther because he’s only been signing guys with high PFF grade https://t.co/CkUhGNWQZO — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 16, 2023

Bears badly needed an immovable force in the middle of that run defense, badly. Billings fits that role nicely. Solid signing that frees up draft picks* to add to other areas. * – caveat: If Keeanu Benton is there in late R3… I'm still gonna stump for CHI to snag him. 💪🏽 https://t.co/qbG0TFaL9U — EJ Snyder (@FootballEJ) March 16, 2023

I need Billings to be this generation’s Keith Traylor or Ted Washington. Massive dude. HUGE help to the Mike Linebacker (Edmunds). 28 years old, 14 starts last year coinciding with the best year of his career. Legit starter. I’m on board!!! — Bear Down Report™️🐻⬇️🔊 (@BearDown_Report) March 16, 2023

The #Bears struggled mightily against the run last year, and a guy like Andrew Billings up the middle should help. He won't provide much as a pass rusher. That said, he's a big body who eats gaps well and should free up opportunities for Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 16, 2023

Big 1-tec who can stop the run. Sneaky good signing #Bears https://t.co/mFh6zEe7bH — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) March 16, 2023

New #Bears DT Andrew Billings (#97) is a LARGE man. A wide frame that can plug gaps and stop the run. A 1 year deal worth $3.5M. pic.twitter.com/qSVWnTRuWM — Josh DeLuca (@JoshDeLuca4) March 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire