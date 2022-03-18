Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Justin Jones

The Chicago Bears didn’t wait long to find Larry Ogunjobi’s replacement. They signed former Los Angeles Charger defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears pivoted real quick from Ogunjobi, who failed a physical and wasn’t signed, to Jones, who’s essentially going to be a cheaper option at the three-technique spot in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5). He added five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup in 11 games.

As you can imagine, NFL fans had plenty to say about Jones’ quick addition. For the most part, Bears fans are accepting that Jones is going to be a slight downgrade but cheaper option in place of Ogunjobi. But there’s plenty to love about Jones, including his performance against the run.

Here’s how NFL fans are reacting to the news of Jones signing with the Bears.

Justin Jones is 25 and from the Bronx. I’m in. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) March 18, 2022

Given the circumstances, Justin Jones is a nice consolation add for the #Bears. Explosive athlete off the as at a 3-tech. Chargers fans raved about how good he was against the run. pic.twitter.com/5ao1CCbg08 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 18, 2022

DT Justin Jones had career highs in tackles (37) sacks (3.0) and QBH (5) last season. His rookie contract was up with the Chargers after being drafted by them in the 3rd rd in 2018. Seems to be a player on an upswing. We’ll see what he can do in this new Bears defense. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 18, 2022

he's not a pass rusher, but he's excellent against the run and is more consistent. I'm assuming he will cost less than Ogunjobi did and it's a nice value — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 18, 2022

Eh. Not bad I guess. But they need to “tackle” (haha) DT here pretty badly https://t.co/o6KqVpgiTw — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) March 18, 2022

Interesting Don’t know too much about him but according to what I’m seeing, his run defense was nice https://t.co/VxksWA7jWI — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 18, 2022

Poles not wasting much time finding for a replacement for Ogunjobi after the failed physical. https://t.co/nmRx15VNjd — Andy Moore (@ForMooreSports) March 18, 2022

From what I’ve heard about him it sounds like a solid plan B https://t.co/g01DR8Q0oL — 🐻 (@EXTENDROQUAN) March 18, 2022

Playing back in a 4-3 should be good for him. Hope he’s able to stay on the field in Chicago. https://t.co/mJnWFWNWGc — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) March 18, 2022

Forget Ogunjobi this guy is now my most favorite guy. Do people call him JJ? I think I will call him JJ. https://t.co/FPTamRZCSv — tony vassallo (@bigTvassallo) March 18, 2022

Hearing a lot of people saying "Justin Jones played on the worst run defense in the NFL" Well, lemme tell ya… In games he didn't play, Chargers opponents: 173 rush yds/g

In games he did play: 120 yards/g They were terrible, yes, but he made them a lot less terrible — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 18, 2022

He’s a young guy but this is definitely a step down hopefully we use that saved money on more lineman and wide outs https://t.co/iVg4i11FYk — chicagosportsfan (@chisportsfan25) March 18, 2022

this dude been on IR for 2 straight years🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/OR3qMTy6PI — CvilleBullsFan (@BullsFanCville) March 18, 2022

Wow a desperation move… young GM. It’s all good man. https://t.co/Gk9doMkHUo — 🤨 (@BearsTw1tter) March 18, 2022

Probably for the correct amount of money for what we are doing right now. https://t.co/36Jm8PjTf2 — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 18, 2022

Damn, he was one of the few players who helped our run D last year https://t.co/KArvfLbmGE — D. KNIGHT 💎 (@dknight937) March 18, 2022

This is presumably much better than overpaying Ogunjobi https://t.co/NQ9lSAZaNV — Corey Diab (@coreyeldiablo) March 18, 2022

Plan B! 3 sacks last year in 11 games. Good at stopping the run. https://t.co/2OPjnBxREV — Mick Butka (@MickButka) March 18, 2022

Oh great, a member of that stout 2021 Chargers run defense! Thanks for waiting this long, Poles! https://t.co/RUoYeI59Vr — Beathard 🚀 (@CJBeathardStan) March 18, 2022

Wow REALLY like this pick up. Had a career year last year, gets after the QB and is a force in the run And A LOT cheaper https://t.co/eZEXc7wNz6 — Cole Van Wey (@ColeVanWey50) March 18, 2022

Not as good as Larry but a solid option and should be less money https://t.co/9FeI7kWmC4 — Kori J (@KoriJNBA) March 18, 2022

Quick replacement. Chargers fans seem to like him #Bears https://t.co/vPdUglZKc3 — Chicago Sports (@ChicagoSports99) March 18, 2022

Bears find a 3-T. Jones was a mad man down in Mobile during the year he came out. He was mis used in the Chargers defensive front. Fits the bill as a 3-T. Still not the player Ogunjobi is but Bears move on quickly. 3-T still a need for Bears in the draft. @BarroomNetwork https://t.co/eSz7OmvNVu — Danny Shimon (@dshimon56) March 18, 2022

Your new 3T, #Bears fans. Less proven than plan A but not a bad consolation https://t.co/7xRR93Wewy — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) March 18, 2022

Quickly sign another DL that can play 3-technique. Jones was a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2018, had a career-high 18 quarterback pressures last season https://t.co/By4hs0Xb8M — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 18, 2022

The hope is that means the money is going to a tackle instead https://t.co/SxgtvG3TKL — 🐬 (@mellamodev) March 18, 2022

Then replaced buddy ASAP https://t.co/SuUT61yDTc — Kristaps Very Poorzingis (@DanKetchup) March 18, 2022

Well, depending on the terms here, that may once again take the Bears more clearly away from high valued 2023 compensatory picks.https://t.co/y49d9zxKEL — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 18, 2022

A quick turnaround for Ryan Poles after the shocking news regarding Ogunjobi failed physical. https://t.co/csWNjUai17 — Steven Negishi🇺🇦 (@AsianSportsFan1) March 18, 2022

As I said, Poles was working furiously to remedy the situation #Bears https://t.co/XRfcawweex — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) March 18, 2022

Plan B, maybe that’s why Poles isn’t speaking today. He’s working https://t.co/QjZl6PRajr — Nick Petro (@shagnastyball) March 18, 2022

Bears quickly compensate for the Ogunjobi deal falling through by signing Justin Jones. He's flashed at times like Larry, but he's not as good a player as Larry is. But kudos to Ryan Poles for acting quickly. https://t.co/vhDpsMeMYl — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 18, 2022

