Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Justin Jones

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
  Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
  Larry Ogunjobi
    Larry Ogunjobi
The Chicago Bears didn’t wait long to find Larry Ogunjobi’s replacement. They signed former Los Angeles Charger defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears pivoted real quick from Ogunjobi, who failed a physical and wasn’t signed, to Jones, who’s essentially going to be a cheaper option at the three-technique spot in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5). He added five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup in 11 games.

As you can imagine, NFL fans had plenty to say about Jones’ quick addition. For the most part, Bears fans are accepting that Jones is going to be a slight downgrade but cheaper option in place of Ogunjobi. But there’s plenty to love about Jones, including his performance against the run.

Here’s how NFL fans are reacting to the news of Jones signing with the Bears.

